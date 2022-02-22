MWC: Realme to announce world’s fastest cell phone charger

The smartphone manufacturer Realme announced for next Monday (28) the launch of the world’s fastest charger for smartphones. The model previously considered the fastest of the brand is the 125W UltraDartbut the idea is that the next accessory will be even better.

The company has released a brief press teaser confirming the technology’s arrival at MWC 2022. However, details are still scarce.

The company’s invitation to the technology announcement.Source: Realme

“The ultra-fast charging technology stands out when compared to similar devices in the same category”, says the ad, without giving the new power achieved. The recent Nubia Red Magic 7 and 7 Pro reach 135W, which indicates that Realme will surpass this level of the competitor.

According to Realme, the goal is to invest 70% of the company’s research and development (R&D) resources in innovation, mainly in fast-charging technologies.

The Realme conference is part of the largest mobile fair in the world, the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2022), whose this year’s edition takes place in Barcelona between February 28 and March 3. The company will also take advantage of the conference to officially reveal to the European market the Realme GT 2 Pro, officially presented at the end of last year.