Myofascial Release: 3 Ball Exercises That Relieve Muscle Tension – 02/21/2022

THE myofascial release have as the main objective to alleviate muscle aches. The technique consists of apply pressure to points of the body with greater tension, trying to release the fascia, fibrous tissue that covers muscles.

The practice is recommended (by physiotherapists, massage therapists and other professionals) to practitioners of physical activities that require prior or subsequent relaxation of the muscles, to minimize discomfort caused by the exercise.

Post-workout muscle tension can contract muscles, compressing nerves and causing pain. When muscle loosening is done by manipulating adhesions, the lost elasticity and flexibility are regained by the muscle. In this process, discomfort and pain are eliminated. With continuous treatment, the sensitivity of these points decreases.

And some fascial release exercises can be done at home, with a foam roller, massage stick (objects suitable for performing the technique) or even with balls (tennis, soccer, etc.) or a plastic bottle filled with water. .

In the video below —which can also be seen on my Instagram—I show you how to use a soccer ball to do three exercises. They will help relieve muscle tension in the glutes, sides and front of the thigh (quadriceps). The movements can be performed before or after training. Talk to an expert to add them to your routine.

Benefits of myofascial release

Gain in joint mobility;

Better execution of movements;

Less overload and muscle-joint tension;

Release and activation of muscles, which can serve to prepare the muscles that will be worked on in training;

Improves blood circulation — which brings oxygen and nutrients to the muscles;

Progressive gains on physical and emotional levels;

Muscle relaxation;

Assists in the release of lactic acid (which is associated with post-workout pain);

Decreases muscle tension;

Accelerates muscle recovery and avoids late-onset pain;

Helps in injury prevention;

generates well-being

When myofascial release is used to treat a problem, the ideal is that the sessions have an interval of approximately one week between them. That’s because the body needs to work alone in muscle recovery, without it “being released”.

People who use anticoagulant drugs, have diabetes, rheumatism, autoimmune diseases or have inflamed or infected body parts should not perform myofascial release without medical authorization and follow-up by a professional in the area. The same goes for pregnant women.