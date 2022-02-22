NATO Secretary General: Russians Continue Planning “Full Attack” on Ukraine

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago

Jens Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg (photo), spoke again about the crisis involving Russia and Ukraine. In a press conference in Brussels just now, he said that all signs point to the Russians continuing to plan a “full attack”.

Jens Stoltenberg made the statement when asked about sending military troops to the Donbas region. He warned that there is a possibility of a Russian offensive “any time”.

Every indication is that Russia continues to plan a full blown attack. […] We’ve seen this increase in military forces. they promised to withdraw [as tropas], but continue to increase. The Forces are coming out of the fields, they are in combat formation and ready to attack,” added.

The NATO secretary general also urged Vladimir Putin to step back. “At the same time, it’s not too late not to attack. And that’s why we keep asking Russia to step back and strive to find a political solution. […] We are ready to sit down and talk to the Russians with an open heart.” stated.

Failing that, Jens Stoltenberg again spoke of sanctions and said Russia will pay the price if it decides to attack Ukraine. “The response to Russia is ready, but not yet mobilized”he concluded.

