New booster coming! Near São Paulo, Andrés Colorado publishes photo in plane

As anticipated by THROW!the Colombian steering wheel Andrés Colorado is close to hitting the Sao Paulo. The 23-year-old posted a photo on a plane, implying that he would already be coming to Brazil for his first medical exams.

Colorado is expected to sign the contract later this week. as announced by L!the player would be on a season-long loan with the option to buy.

The Colombian shared this Monday afternoon (21) the photo inside the plane. The player boarded at Alfonso Bonilla Aragón International Airport, which is located in Cali-COL, the city where he played for Deportivo Cali in the last two seasons.

If all goes well, Andrés Colorado will be the sixth reinforcement brought by Tricolor Paulista this season. The steering wheel was revealed at the base of Cortuluá and then went to Deportivo Cali. In addition, in January he was called up to join the Colombian national team.

The athlete stood out for showing the characteristics requested by Rogério Ceni, who has already said that he was looking for a tall midfielder to join the team, which is the case of the player, who is 1.90m tall.

See the photo posted by the player on the plane: