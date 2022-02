Norway bans breeding of two breeds of dogs by animal protection law – International

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel (photo: Pixabay)

Norway took the unprecedented decision to ban the creation of two breeds of dogs, due to the suffering they experience for the peculiarities that make them attractive, such as the small skull or the very flattened muzzle.

In a judgment of great repercussion in the country, the court in Oslo banned the breeding of the English bulldog and the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, for experiencing suffering incompatible with the law of protection of animals.

out of inbreeding and inbreeding, the two races developed hereditary diseases in almost all, or all, individuals. The long list.

Hailed by animal activists and criticized by breeders, the verdict is set against the backdrop of a growing debate around the world about the search for attractions in animal husbandry, which affect their well-being.

“Many breeding breeds are very inbred and carry a lot of diseases,” explained AFP the president of the Norwegian Society for the Protection of Animals, Shild Roaldset, who filed a lawsuit against companies in the sector and against private breeders.

“We have to change the way we raise dogs. The way we do this might have been acceptable 50 years ago, but not now,” he added.

Dog with a strange image, but very docile, especially popularized in the cartoon Piu-Piu and Frajola and associated with the English resistance spirit during World War II, the bulldog accumulates breathing difficulties, because of its flattened snout, in addition to dermatological problems, reproductive and orthopedic.

More than half of these dogs born in the last ten years in Norway are the result of cesarean section.

“The genetic inability of the breed to give birth naturally is one of the reasons why the bulldog can no longer be used for breeding”, considered the judges.

english bulldog (photo: Pixabay)

In the case of the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel – who won the hearts of many historical characters and celebrities such as Louis XIV, Ronald Reagan and Sylvester Stallone – their constitution often makes them prone to headaches from very small skulls. , heart failure and eye problems.

For Roaldset, the insufficiency of genetic diversity on a world scale leads these races to extinction.

“And that will be very painful for the animals, because they will have more and more diseases,” he added.

As there was an appeal, the verdict released on January 31 does not yet have an outlaw.