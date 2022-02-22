Nubank is among Warren Buffet’s biggest investments

Warren Buffett is one of the most successful investors in history. Recently, he ended up disclosing to the press some of his strategic moves in the last quarter of 2021, one of them being the investment he made in Nubank. According to Buffet, fintech is among his biggest investments. So, to learn more and see how much the entrepreneur invested in the purple one, check it out below!

You are likely to also like:

Nubank revolts shareholders by celebrating “Marriage of little piece”

Nubank leads in downloads from digital banks and BTG is the 1st in investments

3 Nubank cards: check out the advantages and differences between them

Nubank is among Buffet’s biggest investments, which reveals how much he invested in fintech

According to the information disclosed, Buffet held an investment position in Nubank valued at US$ 1 billion; that until the end of 2021. This volume would have been calculated mainly on top of a 3.10% stake in Nu Holdings, as Nubank has been registered with the SEC since it filed for an IPO in NY.

In addition, at the end of 2021, according to the data, Nubank had US$ 32.440 billion in market value and shares at US$ 9.38. Buffett currently holds the position in digital banking through his investment holding company, Berkshire Hathaway. When we talk about values, fintech is considered the 23rd largest position in the company’s portfolio. All others are above US$ 1 billion.

Finally, Buffet entered the capital of Nubank in July last year, with an investment of US$ 500 million. In this case, that represents a 100% appreciation in just six months. However, at the time of the fintech IPO, Bloomberg reported that the billionaire would have increased his position by keeping 10% of the shares put up for sale.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Kent Sievers / Shutterstock.com