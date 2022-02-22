Nubank revolts shareholders by celebrating “Badass de little piece”

Last week, Nubank generated revolt among its shareholders by sending a message in celebration of the “Bodas de pedacinho”, the name that the fintech gave to the period of 3 months after the opening of the IPO.

The message was directed to customers who joined the recent IPO and bought BDRs (deposits of shares listed abroad) and read: “Happy little wedding anniversary! We are celebrating 3 months of ‘more than client, partner’. We could call it a cotton candy wedding, but let’s call it a little piece wedding for luck and for it to last.”

Below, check out a testimonial from a Nubank customer who criticizes the email sent by fintech:

The revolt was generated by the relaxed tone of the text at a time of falling stocks. The BDR, which at the IPO was worth R$ 11.50, last Wednesday (16) was sold for R$ 7.67, that is, it had a drop of 33% in just over three months. This Friday (18), Nubank’s BDR showed a small increase, closing at R$ 8.61.

What do experts say about Nubank’s devaluation?

In the opinion of Danielle Lopes, partner and equity analyst at Nord Research, several factors affect the returns on Nubank’s shares; after all, there are both macroeconomic issues and Nubank particularities influencing the quotation.

Other companies in the same branch of Nubank (payment technology) in the US also recorded a drop. Thus, we can observe that the movement is generalized. Payments technology companies’ numbers dropped an average of 5% on Nasdaq, while banks continued to rise. From March to December last year, the banking sector went through 3 consecutive increases.

The economic outlook in the US suggests that interest rates, which are currently at zero, reach 2% to 2.5%, boosting capital costs for companies. And technology companies are the ones that need the most money.

However, the economist for the United States of Citi, Veronica Clark, analyzes that the speech of the Fed started to become more contractionary, in the measure that the American inflation does not give truce. If before the bank predicted the first rate hike in the US in June, now it sees the increase taking place in March.

Larissa Quaresma, an analyst at Empiricus, says that situations like this penalize the stock market as a whole, especially stocks that are very expensive and that are still heading towards a profitable scenario in the future.

Gustavo Cruz, strategist at RB Investimentos, clarified that “the company (Nubank) was valued at a high price at the IPO, which creates extra initial pressure. By deciding to attract many first-time investors with its innovative way of offering the IPO to clients, Nubank ended up getting the adhesion of a party that does not have the risk profile to have shares and is now uncomfortable with the fluctuation”

