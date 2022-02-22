Obesity factors: is it all genetics, overeating or lack of exercise? | Health

Eat less and exercise more. That would be a simple formula to fight obesity. But experts warn that anyone who thinks obesity is linked only to a lack of exercise and an unregulated diet is mistaken. Obesity is a multifactorial disease, not the result of simple negligence.

A report released by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2021 pointed out that more than a fifth (22%) of the adult population is obese in Brazil. Among the youngest (5 to 19 years old), the rate is 10.8%.

“It would be simple to associate obesity with food and physical exercise, but there is a greater complexity. Humanity was selected to store energy, save that energy for periods of restriction, when it did not have access to food. As a result, we have a biological vulnerability“, explains endocrinologist Maria Edna de Melo, president of the Department of Obesity of the Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Metabology (SBEM).

“We have small changes in our eating behavior, in our energy storage, which enable efficiency in caloric expenditure or in the difficulty of losing weight”, he adds.

According to Maria Edna, the regulation of our appetite is basically done in the central nervous system. “These regions that regulate hunger, satiety and energy expenditure are more primitive. That’s why it’s so hard for us to resist some foods, especially those that are hyperpalatable – with a high amount of sugar, fat or salt”, he adds.

The factors behind obesity

Obesity is a multifactorial disease, with lifestyle and genetic factors influencing body composition. Lack of exercise, unhealthy eating habits, insufficient sleep and stress can all increase your Body Mass Index (BMI). Low socioeconomic status, unhealthy environments and easy access to unhealthy foods are also factors that must be taken into account.

Obesity can have both a genetic and biological predisposition. “The more severe the obesity in the family, the greater the genetic inheritance related to obesity. But the person can also acquire it throughout life. From the moment we eat poorly, we begin to accumulate fat. In this case, we can create a biological predisposition “, explains Maria Edna.

Changes in leptin and ghrelin levels may also contribute to obesity. They are important hormones to regulate appetite. When they are not functioning properly, the person may feel hungrier than usual.

Several studies show that there is a direct relationship between sleep deprivation with weight gain and obesity.

Sleep deprivation reduces leptin (satiety hormone) levels, increases ghrelin (hunger hormone) levels, in addition to generating tiredness and also increasing opportunities to forage for food.

“These factors increase hunger, decrease energy expenditure and increase the intake of energy-dense foods, resulting in weight gain. Thus, individuals with unregulated sleep end up entering a vicious cycle, in which they will become increasingly tired and less willing to exercise”, warns SBEM.

Obesity is a disease and can be caused by many factors.

Stress can also be linked to obesity. Maria Edna de Melo explains that Stress raises cortisol, a hormone that regulates appetite.

“When it elevates, it can stimulate the desire for foods that bring some sense of pleasure and well-being, such as those that are more fatty and sugary”, he says.

Social/environment aspects

The environment can also influence our diet. Low socioeconomic status, unhealthy environments and easy access to unhealthy foods are factors that may be linked to obesity.

The endocrinologist brings as an example the excess of work. “Sometimes working a lot can interfere with food planning. In addition, there is also less time for physical activity and more time for a sedentary lifestyle”.

The availability of high-calorie foods also contributes to obesity. “People go to the supermarket and see ultra-processed, low-cost products that will satisfy the whole family’s hunger and no one will complain. We are induced to look for this type of food. With our biological characteristics, it is difficult to resist”, warns Maria Edna de Melo.

For the endocrinologist, the availability of these foods in a biologically vulnerable population is the main determinant of this obesity boom in the world.

Some depression medications, anxiety medications (especially those that act on the central nervous system), and corticosteroids may be associated with weight gain. However, that doesn’t mean you should stop taking any weight loss medication. You should talk to the specialist about the matter.

A sedentary lifestyle is one of the main causes of obesity. Maria Edna says that small changes in habits already make a difference. “Studies show that daily exercise, such as walking every day, is critical for overall health. You don’t need high impact exercises. The important thing is to balance daily activity with caloric intake.”

It is rare for a hormonal disease to be the sole cause of obesity.and. However, some people with Cushing’s syndrome and hypothyroidism, for example, are at greater risk of being obese.

“Endocrine diseases can trigger obesity, but having obesity associated with thyroid alteration is more difficult, because we can treat and control it”, says the endocrinologist.

Food is very important for weight maintenance and overall health. “It is important for people to be aware of what should be consumed and what is at home. Today we have families who are looking for a healthier diet, but it is not easy. “, guides Maria Edna de Melo.

Healthy habits start in early childhood. Parents should offer healthier foods from the child’s first meal and should not give up at the first ‘don’t like’.

“Food is a learned habit. Parents need to present food and offer vegetables from an early age. If the child says ‘I don’t like it’, they must offer it in other ways, whether in preparation”, warns endocrinologist Cintia Cercato, president of the Brazilian Association for the Study of Obesity and Metabolic Syndrome (Abeso).

Why is it difficult to lose weight?

Who controls hunger and satiety in our body is a region of the brain called the hypothalamus, which is not controlled by the person’s will. This region works by trying to keep the body balanced: if you are hungry, you eat. If you are satisfied, you stop eating.

However, the person with obesity has this mechanism a little altered and needs more food to feel satiated. Therefore, it is not possible to say that the person is overweight due to lack of willpower. The hypothalamic region functions independently of thoughts and wills..