OFFICIAL: Vasco sells 70% of SAF shares for BRL 700 million to American investors

Vasco is another Brazilian club that becomes a company to manage football. President Jorge Salgado, who is in Miami, reached an agreement with “777 Partners” with an investment of R$ 700 million, which still needs the approval of the club’s members and advisors.

777 Partners proposes an investment of BRL 700 million in Vasco’s SAF (Sociedade Anônima do Futebol) in exchange for acquiring 70% of the company’s shares and committing to pay Vasco’s debts. In the negotiation, which lasted about three months, there is also an intention to invest in the renovation of São Januário, which will make the total operation exceed the billion mark.

The Business has similar patterns to those adopted by Botafogo and Cruzeiro in sales to John Textor and Ronaldo, respectively. Vasco will set up a company and transfer assets and rights relating to football. In turn, 777 Partners will buy control of the company and will manage it. The values ​​and conditions of the negotiation are different from Botafogo and Cruzeiro.

Check out the club’s official statement in full:

“Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama and 777 Partners announce that they have signed a memorandum of understanding for an investment in Vasco da Gama’s football.

The non-binding proposal of the North American investment company is to invest R$ 700 million in exchange for a 70% interest in Vasco da Gama Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (“Vasco SAF”) to be incorporated. Including the R$700 million debt to be assumed by Vasco SAF, the offer values ​​SAF at R$1.7 billion, making this the largest transaction in the history of Brazilian football.

777 Partners agreed to provide CRVG with a BRL 70 million bridge loan, convertible into Vasco SAF shares at the closing of the transaction.

During a period of 90 days, 777 Partners will conduct a confirmatory due diligence in order to finalize the investment, which will still be subject to the approval of the CRVG partners at the General Meeting.

The transaction will help Vasco regain its leading role in Brazilian and international football. 777 Partners will act as a long-term strategic partner to enable Vasco’s ambitious plans and sustainable future.

Vasco SAF will be 777 Partners’ main investment in South America, and Vasco will use 777’s network of companies to modernize the club with access to new media technologies, broadcasting and data utilization for talent identification.

CRVG will transfer its football assets and will cede the right to use the São Januário stadium to SAF, while retaining ownership of its headquarters: Calabouço, Lagoa and Complexo de São Januário.

SAF will create conditions for Vasco’s football to recover its high sporting performance and for the long-term sustainability of CRVG, and the club will be able to increase its investments in Olympic and Paralympic sports.

“We are proud to announce the biggest agreement in the history of Brazilian clubs. We worked tirelessly over the last few months to find a long-term partner, with financial and operational capacity, who shared our ambition to replace Vasco in his place as a giant of football, in Brazil and in South America. future, winner, sustainable and debt-free, everything that our immense supporters want”, says Jorge Salgado, president of Vasco da Gama.

Among the many investments in sports, entertainment and media, 777 Partners recently acquired full ownership of Genoa CFC, Italy’s oldest football club, and also owns a considerable share of Sevilla FC, one of the most prestigious football clubs and successful in Spain.

“We are very excited and proud to have the opportunity to join Vasco da Gama’s incredible team,” said Josh Wander, Founder and Managing Partner of 777 Partners. “We have immense respect for Vasco’s rich history of success and his pioneering role in supporting social inclusion in Brazilian sport. We look forward to investing in a city with one of the best talent pools in the world, in a country that lives and breathes football, just like we do.”

About 777 Partners

777 Partners is a Miami-based alternative investment firm that invests in a variety of attractive, high-growth industries. Founded in 2015, 777 Partners divides its investments into six sectors: insurance; commercial and consumer finance; litigation funding; direct loans; sports, media and entertainment; and aviation. The company seeks to acquire and develop businesses that generate predictable, long-term, high-quality cash flows for its proprietary balance sheet, while promoting the consolidation of similar business operations, seeking to create efficiencies and economies of scale. 777 Partners invests at all stages of the economic cycle, looking for companies that add value to its portfolio.

About Vasco da Gama

Founded in 1898, Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama is one of the giants of Brazilian football, with millions of fans spread across the country. Throughout its 123 years of history, Vasco won all the important titles in Brazilian professional football, such as the South American continental competitions in 1948, the Copa Libertadores in 1998 and the Copa Mercosul in 2000, the fourth Brazilian championship (1974, 1989, 1997 and 2000), and the Copa do Brasil (2011), in addition to the 24 state titles, the last two being the two-time championship in 2015 and 2016. Currently, CRVG has Mr. Jorge Salgado as president of the Administrative Board, who took office in January 2021 for a three-year term (2021/2022/2023).”