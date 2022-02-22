Oil and Exchanges react to Russian troop deployment to Ukraine | Economy

disclosure Oil platform

Global stocks slump and oil nears $100 on Tuesday after Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of troops to two separatist regions of Ukraine the day before.

The London Stock Exchange fell 0.4%, while the Paris Stock Exchange fell 0.8%. In Frankfurt, the drop is even greater, at 1.4%. The Russian market tumbles 6.9%, after having tumbled 10% on Monday.

Putin announced on Monday he would recognize the independence of the self-proclaimed republics of Luhansk and Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, where pro-Moscow separatists have controlled much of the territory since 2014 and waged a war that has left some 15,000 dead.

In the US, the futures market of the New York Stock Exchange reveals the nervousness of investors after the Russian maneuver. The Dow Jones drops 1.4%; the S&P is down 1.3% and the Nasdaq is down 2.1%.

Asian stocks closed down more than 1%. In Hong Kong, the index fell by 2.7%.

Geopolitical tension has also affected the energy market. Brent, a reference in the international market, was quoted above US$ 99. Around 7:45 am, it rose 3.46%, trading at US$ 98.69 a barrel.

American light oil jumped more than 5%. By 7:45 am, it was up 4.77% at $95.14 a barrel.