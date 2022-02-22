Pacheco schedules vote on fuel projects for Wednesday (23) – News









The president of the Federal Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), scheduled for Wednesday (23) the vote in plenary on two bills to contain the rise in fuel prices.

In a statement, Pacheco guided PL 1.472/2021 and PLP 11/2020, both reported by Senator Jean Paul Prates (PT). The session is scheduled to take place at 4 pm.

The first provides for price guidelines for diesel, gasoline and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), creates a Fuel Price Stabilization Fund and institutes an export tax on crude oil. The second amends the Kandir Law to deal with ICMS tax substitution in fuel operations.

report of R7 showed that the new reports presented last Thursday (17) and Friday (18) meet the main demands of senators and facilitate the approval of the text in the House.

Leaders of the largest benches in the Senate, Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM) and Nelsinho Trad (PSD-MS), for example, demanded the inclusion in one of the reports (of the complementary bill 11, of 2020) of the imposition that the collection of the ICMS tax rate on fuels was made on the fixed value per liter, and no longer on the market value.











Last Friday, the rapporteur accepted the suggestion and made the aforementioned change in his opinion, resuming a text approved in the Chamber of Deputies. The change in relation to the calculation also pleases the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL). As the projects must then pass through the deputies, negotiations are being carried out between the two Houses.

A vote on three other projects is also scheduled for Wednesday: one of them establishes the National Education System; another provides for the unseizability of goods from philanthropic hospitals and Santas Casas de Misericórdia; and a third deals with carrying out periodic collective efforts in public spaces for multidisciplinary therapeutic care for people with disabilities.

On Tuesday (22), senators are due to vote on projects on an emergency student learning program, Public Defender positions and an amendment on the physical protection of nuclear material, endorsed by Brazil in the Vienna Convention, which took place in 2005.











For Thursday (24), the commemoration of the 90th anniversary of the conquest of the female vote in the country is on the agenda. Until 1932, only men could vote in Brazil. The right was guaranteed to women with the creation of the Provisional Electoral Code and, in 1934, women’s suffrage came to be provided for in the Federal Constitution.

Among the topics to be voted on, the following stand out: project on the profession of podiatrist; one that institutes the mixed parliamentary front for electromobility; and another that extinguishes a fine for abandoning the process applied to the detriment of the lawyer.