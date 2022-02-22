Paraná firefighters and dogs are forgotten at the airport heading to Petrópolis

Four soldiers and two dogs from the Paraná Fire Department were forgotten at Galeão International Airport, in Rio de Janeiro, last Saturday (19). The team from Paraná traveled to help with incidents and in the search for missing victims in Petrópolis, in the mountainous region of the state of Rio de Janeiro. The city was devastated by heavy rains on Tuesday (15) and the death toll now exceeds 170, according to the most recent survey. because of the delay, and the team from Paraná started work on the disaster only on Sunday (20).

+Did you see this one? Curitiba family reveals evasions to escape alleged scams in Mercadão de São Paulo. “They think you are a duck”

According to reports in a report by Rede Globo, the team from Paraná waited at least five hours at the Galeão terminal. The Rio de Janeiro Fire Department regretted the problem and claimed a mismatch of information.

Altogether, 10 soldiers from the Paraná Tactical Relief Operations Group (GOST) traveled on Saturday. Three vehicles left in the morning carrying six firefighters and two dogs. In the afternoon, at 4:55 pm, four soldiers and two dogs traveled by plane from the Casa Militar da Governadoria to expedite their arrival in the state of Rio de Janeiro.

+Did you see this one? Curitiba influencer Bruna Barbie bomb with unique, irreverent and pink style

After arriving at Galeão, the team would be sent to the 15th Military Fire Brigade (GBM) in Teresópolis (RJ). The team was supposed to arrive at the scene around 21:00. With the delay, this team started working only on Sunday (20).

Firefighters and scent dogs will help in the search for victims. Photo: José Fernando Ogura/AEN

aid to states

The Paraná Fire Department has already provided support in other similar situations in several Brazilian states. In 2008, professionals acted in a landslide in Itajaí (SC) and, also, in the rupture of the Algodões Reservoir, the following year, in Piauí. The most recent operation was in 2019, in the city of Brumadinho, in Minas Gerais.