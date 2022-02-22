Paraná readjusts by 40% the daily value of SUS psychiatry beds

With a focus on improving mental health care in Paraná, the State Government authorized the increase of 40% of the daily rate paid for psychiatric beds offered by the Unified Health System (SUS) for the care of adults and adolescents. The change was made official this Monday (21) by the acting governor Darci Piana, in a ceremony at Palácio Iguaçu.

The measure will benefit 11 hospitals in the cities of Campo Largo, Curitiba, Jandaia do Sul, Loanda, Londrina, Maringá, Piraquara, Rolândia, Umuarama and União da Vitória, and represents an annual investment of R$ 12 million more per year – value which may be even greater according to the increase in the number of attendances. The state psychiatry network currently has 1,667 beds.

“We are updating the daily rates, a measure that is more than necessary due to the lag of these values. We know that it will not completely solve the problem, which depends on the active participation of the federal government, but it will help a lot”, highlighted Piana. “Health is a priority in Paraná and an obstinacy of Governor Ratinho Junior”, she added.

Secretary of State for Health, Beto Preto explained that with the change in values, Paraná starts to allocate practically the same value offered by the Ministry of Health to the area. beds are R$ 50.8 million, with the state counterpart amounting to R$ 46.3 million.

“It’s pretty much one by one. We are facing the issue of mental health, a bottleneck of the SUS. There are almost 1,700 psychiatric beds available in the state and we cannot let any of them be closed, hence the investment,” he said. “Patients with some type of psychiatric disorder deserve differentiated and fair care, we need to be prepared”, added the secretary.

Values ​​per night

With the initiative, the daily supplement for adult care per housing level of the establishment increases from R$49.70 to R$69.58 (level I); from R$42.43 to R$59.40 (level II); and from R$38.61 to R$54.05 (level III). In the case of teenagers, the resource goes from R$ 130 to R$ 182 at all levels.

“The Government of Paraná has as a priority to bring health to those who need it. This increase gives us more strength and energy to continue in the fight”, said Eduardo Otoni, general executive director of the Irmandade Santa Casa de Misericórdia de Curitiba.

post coronavirus

According to him, the hospital currently offers 210 psychiatric beds in different locations in the capital. Space that became more crowded due to the consequences of Covid-19 and a social isolation that has lasted almost two years. “The demand for this type of service has increased considerably. Our job is to put these people who suffer from some disorder back into society again,” he said.

“There is a boom in cases due to the pandemic. Depression, anxiety attacks, panic syndrome, there are many patients in need of help. They are diseases that affect the intimate of people and need care. Paraná shows attention to these people”, highlighted the municipal secretary of Health of Curitiba, Márcio Huçulak.

calls

In 2021, according to the State Health Department (Sesa), 25,573 visits were made to these beds, totaling BRL 75,059,537.74 paid – BRL 43,487,049.29 subsidized with federal resources and BRL 31,572,488 .45 of complementation with resources from the State Treasury.

In 2022, with the increase in daily rates, it is estimated that the number of visits will exceed 30 thousand, with a total cost of R$ 97.2 million, of which R$ 46.3 million from the State. “The State Government shows sensitivity to the agenda”, said the mayor of Campo Largo, in the Metropolitan Region of Curitiba, Maurício Rivabem. “The fight is arduous, but we will manage to keep the hospitals open”, reinforced the director of the regional hospital of Vale do Ivaí, in Jandaia do Sul, José Roberto Campaner.