Passenger freaks out and tries to open American Airlines plane door; see – International

Passenger freaks out, tries to open plane door and flight attendant uses coffee maker to stop him (photo: Reproduction/Twitter)

A confusion inside an American Airlines plane caused the immobilization of one of the passengers. He would have tried to open one of the aircraft’s doors while the flight was on course. The plane left Los Angeles and was bound for the US capital, Washington, but had to land in Kansas City to bring the situation under control.

According to reports, the incident took place on February 13, and the man, identified as 50-year-old Juan Remberto Rivas, displayed undisciplined and threatening behavior and attempted to break open the cockpit door. He then allegedly forced the aircraft’s front door and was stopped by one of the flight attendants.

The woman reportedly hit Juan over the head with a coffee maker more than once, to allow the man to be immobilized by a group of passengers, one of whom was a police officer.

While the man was immobilized, the pilots were already on course to make the emergency landing.

“Due to an unruly passenger who exhibited erratic behavior, he was eventually overpowered by our crew with the help of other passengers. The flight landed safely at Kansas City International Airport,” the airline said in a statement released.

Upon landing the plane, Juan had medical care and was later apprehended by airport security. Moments later, an FBI agent (United States Federal Bureau of Investigation) informed the passengers of the situation and the plane continued on to Washington.

In testimony, the flight attendants reported that no drinks were served to Juan during the flight.

The moment the immobilized man was recorded by one of the passengers. Look:

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, dangerous situations on aircraft have increased considerably in the United States. In these cases, 85% of the commissioners had to deal with aggressive people and they have already totaled 5,981 incidents.

