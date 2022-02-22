Passenger freaks out, tries to open plane door and flight attendant uses coffee maker to stop him

posted on 02/21/2022 12:28



(credit: Playback/Twitter)

A confusion inside an American Airlines plane caused the immobilization of one of the passengers. He would have tried to open one of the aircraft’s doors while the flight was on course. The plane left Los Angeles and was bound for the US capital, Washington, but had to land in Kansas City to bring the situation under control.

According to reports, the incident took place on February 13, and the man, identified as 50-year-old Juan Remberto Rivas, displayed unruly and threatening behavior and attempted to break open the cockpit door. He then allegedly forced the aircraft’s front door and was stopped by one of the flight attendants.

The woman reportedly hit Juan over the head with a coffee pot more than once, to allow the man to be immobilized by a group of passengers, one of whom was a police officer.

While the man was immobilized, the pilots were already on course to make the emergency landing.

“Due to an unruly passenger who exhibited erratic behavior, he was eventually overpowered by our crew with the help of other passengers. The flight landed safely at Kansas City International Airport,” the airline said in a statement.

Upon landing the plane, Juan received medical attention and was later apprehended by airport security. Moments later, an FBI agent (United States Federal Bureau of Investigation) informed the passengers of the situation and the plane continued on to Washington.

In testimony, flight attendants reported that no drinks were served to Juan during the flight.

The moment when the man is immobilized was recorded by one of the passengers. Look:

passengers held the individual and a flight attendant used a coffee pot to subdue him as the plane descended rapidly. the man was bleeding as the police in this video are taking him off the flight after landing in Kansas #AA1775 pic.twitter.com/HL2JnyYglw — Mouaz Moustafa (@SoccerMouaz) February 13, 2022





According to the Federal Aviation Administration, aircraft hazards have increased considerably in the United States. In these cases, 85% of the flight attendants had to deal with aggressive people and this has already totaled 5,981 incidents.