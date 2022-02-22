Paula breaks down and ends up in a motel with Carmem TV News

In How Much More Life, Better!, if there’s one thing Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) never imagined could happen, it was going to bed with her worst enemy, Carmem (Julia Lemmertz). However, thanks to the exchange of bodies promoted by Death (A Maia), this could be about to happen, since once in the body of Neném (Vladimir Brichta), the dondoca will be dragged by the owner of Cosméticos Wollinger to a motel in the soap opera of seven from Globe.

At the chapter slated to air on March 3 Ingrid’s mother (Nina Tomsic) will be forced to deal with the villain, as she has become the football player’s official sponsor.

Not suspecting the change of identity between the powerful and the ace, the vixen will decide to provoke the enemy and take the “football player” to a motel. Arriving there, Paula will panic and will do the devil to escape the sex with the viper.

After a lot of effort, Paula will be able to send a message for her loved one to help her. Then, Neném, who will be inhabiting the madam’s body, will enter the room where she will be with Carmem and simulate a bust to prevent the situation from getting even more out of control.

The More Life, the Better! is written by Mauro Wilson and is already recorded because of the protocols adopted by Globo during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The plot should leave the station’s programming in May, when it will open space for Cara e Coragem, by Claudia Souto. The feuilleton will talk about the universe of stunt doubles and will be starring Paolla Oliveira, Marcelo Serrado and Taís Araujo.

