Paulinha Abelha’s husband makes emotional post after new medical report

Paulinha Abelha remains in the ICU in a coma. This Monday (2/21), after the medical bulletin indicated an unaltered neurological condition, without signs of hemodynamic instability, breathing with the support of devices and requiring dialysis renal support, Clevinho Santos, Paulinha Abelha’s husband, sent a message of support for the singer.

On his Instagram, Santos published a print of the document issued by the hospital and showed signs of hope. “We will win, because God’s power is greater than anything,” he captioned.

***photo-Paulinha-Abelha-sings-in-show The singer is hospitalized in the ICU due to kidney problems and has not been reacting well to medical stimuli.Reproduction / Instagram ***photo-Paulinha-Bee-smiles-for-camera Paulinha, 43 years old, was born in Simão Dias, a small town of just over 40,000 inhabitants in the interior of Sergipe. At age 12, she started singing in electric trios.Reproduction / Instagram ***pic-paulinha-bee-smiles As a young man, he sang in the bands Flor de Mel and Panela de Barro, but had to interrupt his career due to financial difficulties.Reproduction / Instagram ***photo-Paulinha-Abelha-sings-in-show She joined the band Calcinha Preta in 1998. In the group, she participated in successful recordings, such as “Louca por ti”, “Ainda te amo”, “Baby doll” and “Liga pra mim”, in more than 20 albums recorded by bandReproduction / Instagram ***photo-paulinha-bee-panties-black (1) After 12 years, Paulinha left the band to try projects with other members, but she did not have similar prominence in the forró scene.Reproduction / Instagram ***photo-Paulinha-Marlus-wedding Alongside her then-husband, singer Marlus Viana, also a former member of Calcinha Preta, she tried a new artistic project. The duo “Paulinha & Marlus” announced in 2014 the band’s returnReproduction / Instagram ***photo-Paulinha-Clevinho-dating In 2015, the couple divorced after 10 years together. Two years later, Paulinha started a romance with dancer Clevinho Santos, with whom she is currently married.Reproduction / Instagram ***photo-Paulinha-Silvania-together In 2016, she left the band for the second time and migrated to Gigantes do Brasil, which lasted less than a year. With Silvânia Aquino, lead singer of Calcinha Preta, she created the project Silvânia e PaulinhaReproduction / Instagram ***photo-Paulinha-and-Silvânia-embracing However, in 2018, the duo gave up on the project and returned to their original band, Calcinha Preta, where they perform to this day. ***photo-Paulinha-smiling-in-selfie Paulinha has more than 2 million followers on her Instagram profileReproduction / Instagram ***photo-Paulinha-Bee-smiling In early February 2022, the singer needed to be hospitalized after suffering nausea and dizziness. The artist went to the ICU and, due to complications caused by a bacteria in the brain, is in a coma.Reproduction / Instagram 0

On the morning of this Monday (21/2), in a note published on social networks, the group asked fans to keep their prayers for Paulinha. “Due to the hospitalization and awaiting improvements in the health framework of our Paulinha Abelha, the office responsible for the career of Calcinha Preta decided to suspend all appointments scheduled for the band until March 10, 2022”, begins the note.

Diassis Marques, the group’s manager, gave details about the artist’s clinical evolution, who has been hospitalized since February 11 in Aracaju. A bulletin released this Sunday (20/2) reported that the singer has a serious neurological condition.

“Doctors keep doing tests and can’t make a diagnosis. Paulinha’s neurological condition is very serious. It’s very distressing! We, her family and her husband are believing in a miracle. I believe!”, Diassis told Quem magazine.

