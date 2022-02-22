Paulinha Abelha’s sister talks about first symptoms: ‘it could be pregnancy’

posted on 02/22/2022 10:55



(credit: @paulinhaabelha/Instagram/Reproduction)

The singer Paulinha Abelha, member of Calcinha Preta, remains hospitalized in the ICU of a private hospital in Aracaju. On Monday (2/21), Carla Abelha, the artist’s sister, gave an interview to the program SE alert city in which he told about the first information that the family received shortly after a trip by the band to São Paulo.

“The information came that she was feeling sick, vomiting, and we thought it could be a pregnancy. When she arrived here in Aracaju, she continued in the same way and came to the hospital. When she arrived at the hospital, it was already identified that she had a little kidney problem and there was kidney failure ”, said Carla.

According to her, the medical team still does not know where the infection that gave rise to Paulinha Abelha is located, but they are carrying out tests to proceed with the treatment. Carla also said that the family is optimistic about an improvement in her sister’s health and that she still hasn’t woken up because of the sedatives given during hospitalization.

“The doctor came here, the neurologist, in order to detect what problem was causing this. He did a CT scan and in her brain everything is normal. A note came out saying that he had brain failure, it doesn’t exist, this is discarded, it’s fake news. Heart, pressure, brain, all ok. She hasn’t woken up yet because of the sedation. You have to go down (the sedative) little by little,” she explained.

For the sister, it is difficult to understand how such a serious condition took hold so quickly. That’s because, according to her, Paulinha has been healthy since childhood and is always attentive to her health with periodic routine exams.

“What I can say about Paula’s state today is that it is stable. She is on antibiotics, she is no longer swollen at all and her tendency is to improve. She is responding well to treatment and we will pray and pray that it continues that way,” she concluded.

Report card



Medical bulletins are released every day at 6 pm. In the most recent, the team reported that the patient’s neurological status is “unaltered” and that she remains on life support with daily renal support. Read the full note:

We inform you that patient Paula de Menezes Nascimento Leca Viana is still hospitalized in an intensive care unit.

The neurological picture remains unchanged, with no signs of hemodynamic instability, breathing with support of devices and requiring renal dialysis support. It remains in the process of clinical investigation.

Blood donation



At the end of Monday night, the Institute of Hematology and Hemotherapy of Sergipe (IHHS) called on the population of Aracaju to donate O+ or O- blood to Paulinha Abelha. Interested parties should look for the IHHS posts from Monday to Thursday, from 7 am to 5 pm, Friday, until 4 pm, and Saturday from 8 am to 12 pm.







