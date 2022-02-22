Pedro Scooby says he got his wedding date wrong with Cintia Dicker

Pedro Scooby, one of the names of “BBB 22” (TV Globo), reported an unusual situation he experienced when trying to make his union official with model Cintia Dicker in Portugal, where the couple lives.

After a conversation between Gustavo and Vinicius, brothers who are graduated in Law, the surfer told the trouble he went through in a registry office in the European country:

“My marriage wasn’t even in Brazil, I’m married in Portugal. For the first time in my life I’m married on paper. […] We were waiting because we were going to have a party, then the pandemic came and we said: ‘Ah, let’s get married soon, that’s the way, then we’ll have a party when the pandemic passes'”, began the carioca, who followed. :

“We went there, there’s a girl who sometimes arranges our papers there and we asked her: ‘Hey, how do you get married here in Portugal?’. Then the girl said: ‘I made an appointment for you to get married, you have to take these papers’. Brother, she bought an outfit for the day, I put on the cool outfit, a blazer, then there are the witnesses, they were going to be godparents too, the couple of friends were there, there was a photographer; an animal dinner with some friends at night and we went there to get married,” followed Scooby, who added:

We’re there waiting, we say, ‘Hi, we have a wedding planned here’. The woman: ‘Okay, but did you enter or did you come to formalize the union?’ Me: “Entrance? Entrance how?”. She explained: “When you’re going to get married, you don’t come and get married all at once. You make an appointment for the wedding first, then they’ll tell you the date, which can take one, two, three months, and then you can come back here at date to make it official’. We looked at a guy from the other way: ‘Damn**’. We went into the registry office, the document was still wrong. We went back home laughing our ass off**. Pedro Scooby

The brothers burst out laughing. “So you checked in on the day?”, asked Gustavo.

“No, then he had to bring another document that was missing. Then we said: ‘Dude, love, we already have dinner scheduled, let’s go. We got married in the soul, we’re married and we’re going to celebrate this union’. dinner, I asked for a paper and wrote: ‘We are making the union of Pedro and Cintia official.’ […] It was a hoot**”, replied the surfer.

“We went there again to check in, they set the official day for us to get married, then we set it. My brother, she and I woke up, it was 11 am the stop, we each put on a sweatshirt, the two big boys in the registry office. […] We went home, made love and slept again all afternoon,” Scooby said.

“Do you celebrate the date of dinner?”, asked Gustavo. “Man, actually, we’re going to celebrate the day we have the party, which is October 8th”, explained the carioca.

“Will the party be there in Portugal?”, asked Vinicius. “No, boy, I’ll be invited to Bahia,” replied Laís, who was hugging Gustavo on the sofa.

“Didn’t I tell you already?” Scooby asked. “He said no. It’s reserved,” said the Ceará native.

“With invitation or without invitation, we arrive”, joked the doctor. “I’ll show up there and show a video of you and me inside ‘Big Brother'”, commented Eliezer, who was hugging Natália and enjoying the situation.

“It’s going to be funny to Cintia like, ‘Pedro, what do you mean?’. 22 people, it’s going to be funny,'” Douglas said, laughing.