Penal police strike: prisoners will not have visits and sunbathing next weekend – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Sejusp/Disclosure











After Minas Gerais security forces announce strike in protest over salary increases, the Minas Gerais Penal Police Officers Union (Sindpen) said that, next weekend, visits and sunbathing for prisoners will be suspended. On Monday night (21), the category should meet for further deliberations.

“The Criminal Police says that next weekend there will be no visits and sunbathing for the prisoners. We will decide what the next steps will be, but the police are already leaving the groups of institutions and will not receive any information from their command”, said Sindpen’s communications director, Magno Soares.

“We recommend that all criminal police officers remain in strict legality and do not do any act that puts their lives and those of their colleagues at risk,” he declared.

Manifestation

Demonstrations took place in Belo Horizonte on Monday. The acts took place in front of the Legislative Assembly of Minas Gerais, in Praça Sete and Praça da Estação. With the protest, the Traffic was blocked in several parts of the city.mainly in the access to the Center.

The movement brings together thousands of people, not only members of the police forces operating in Belo Horizonte. About 100 buses from inland cities landed in the capital of Minas Gerais this Monday morning.

The police have asked the Government of Minas to recompose their salaries regarding the effects of inflation since 2019, the year in which Governor Romeu Zema (Novo) took over the Tiradentes Palace.

Earlier, federal deputy Subteniente Gonzaga (PDT), who is present at the protests, said that the dialogue with the Executive has not taken place since 2019. The parliamentarian recalls that the state government did not comply with an agreement made in 2020, which provided for a 41% increase, divided into three installments. A bill was sent to the Assembly, but later, the Zema administration gave up the readjustment offered and only paid the first installment, which provided for a 13% increase in the salaries of the categories.

“The government is aware of the claim, we have spoken with the government through Secretary Igor Eto. Our claim has been known since 2019. The government responded in 2019, but it vetoed both installments. Therefore, our claim is that the government fulfill the agreement made in 2019, to guarantee the two missing installments and which is signed in the minutes”, said sub-lieutenant Gonzaga.

Reply

In an interview with Itatiaia, the secretary general of the Government of Minas, Mateus Simões (Novo), said that the State is looking for alternatives to guarantee the readjustment for the members of the security force. He also said that Monday’s act was “legitimate”.

“We recognize that there was a loss in the purchasing power of civil servants as a whole, of the police, especially since there was no recomposition during the term of the last governor (Fernando Pimentel). But, unfortunately, the issue is not a recognition of that right. It is the State’s lack of conditions, in view of the STF injunctions, to grant this readjustment now. We are looking for alternatives”, says the secretary, who considers this Monday’s act (21) to be legitimate.

The Government of Minas also expressed itself through a note and says it maintains an open dialogue with all categories.

Also according to the note, even in the face of all the financial difficulties faced and deepened by the health crisis of the pandemic, in 2020, a 13% readjustment was granted to the security forces.

With the adhesion to the Tax Recovery Regime, a project that is awaiting analysis by the Legislative Assembly of Minas Gerais (ALMG), the State will be able to apply the inflation recomposition in the salaries of all categories of the civil service, and continue the payment of debts. inherited, such as transfers to municipalities and judicial deposits.