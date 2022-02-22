Petrópolis: with 180 dead in tragedy, police summon families of missing people for DNA collection

The Military Fire Department of the State of Rio de Janeiro confirmed, this Monday (21), the record of 180 deaths in the tragedy in Petrópolis, in the mountain region. At least 143 victims have been identified, according to the city government. The Civil Police today begins a task force for DNA collection to continue the work.

According to the institution, each day 20 families will be called who have already reported disappearances at the DDPA (Delegacia de Descoberta de Paradeiros). The initiative is a partnership between the Court of Justice, the Public Defender’s Office, the District of Petrópolis and civil society.

DNA collection will be carried out at Clube Petropolitano, located at Avenida Roberto Silveira, n° 82, in the center of Petrópolis, from 9 am to 12 pm and from 1 pm to 5 pm, strictly for people summoned for the scheduled day. As informed by the agents, the location is strategic to provide more comfort to family members.





How scheduling will work

Also according to the Civil Police, this appointment is being carried out and can be done by any resident at the DDPA unit installed in Sala Lilás, at the Regional Scientific Technical Police Post of Petrópolis, and at the DDPA nucleus installed within the Petropolitano Club. After making the registration, the specialist will contact the registered family.

To facilitate getting to the Clube Petropolitano, the Civil Police will provide a bus that will depart from a market located on Teresa Street, in the center of the city, leaving at 8:30 am and 12:30 pm. Each family that collects DNA will receive a basic food basket, through a partnership with the State Department of Sport and Leisure.

The Civil Police emphasizes that those who have not yet registered a case should go to the police station.





Teams from the Public Ministry of Rio are also in Petrópolis to help the relatives of the disappeared, especially in the vicinity of the Instituto Medico-Legal. “Our intention is to provide as much information as possible to family members of people who are still missing. We will also inform the protocol adopted by the IML for the recognition of these bodies”, highlighted the prosecutor Patrícia Carvão.



* Intern at R7under the supervision of PH Rosa