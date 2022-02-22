Pets can contribute to mental health care

Clara Filippo, 20, has faced delicate moments in her life. During her late teens, she had bulimia. Diagnosed with mixed disorder, anxiety and depression, the girl from Vitória da Conquista, in the southwest of Bahia, “passed high barriers”, as she used to say. During the years of treatment, two friends were instrumental in reversing the situation, which is now much better: Isis and Boris, their 2 and 5 year old kittens, respectively.

Stories like Clara’s are increasingly common and science guarantees: pets can help in therapy processes. The contact with the pets helps in the release of the love hormone, capable of causing a feeling of tranquility in people and this is a great pillar in treatments such as those that Clara had to undergo. Have you ever tried to hear the vibration that the purring of cats produces when they are sleeping or relaxed, receiving affection? Extremely calming, take faith.

Clara (left) poses for a photo with the sleeper Isis and her mother (Photo: Personal Collection)

Psychologist Isadora Fernandes, a professor at UniFTC in Itabuna, explains that animals are therapeutic because they can offer different possibilities for changing thoughts and behavior.

“Once you have a cat, a dog, a bird, a fish, or any other pet, our thinking will not be focused on negative issues, pessimism or fear of tomorrow. Our thoughts will be on that animal and what it needs.”explains.

The oldest in the house, Boris was adopted at a very young age, even before he was weaned. Clara remembers that the kitten was very sick when he arrived at her house. Isis came a little later when her uncle’s cat, a veterinarian, gave birth. The idea was to catch another male, but the identification with the kitten was instantaneous: ‘when we saw each other, I fell in love and so did she. She wouldn’t leave my lap,’ says Clara.

“I decided to adopt because sometimes I felt very lonely, I was always shy, introverted and I lacked company. I’m kind of connected to mysticism and such, and cats for me are magical animals, amazing, very sensitive and always help us in the way they can. They help me a lot, they are my safe haven”, explains Clara.

Boris and Isis refresh themselves with a popsicle in a sachet (Photo: Personal Collection)

A study published by the University of São Paulo (USP) and published in the Revista de Medicina in 2017 had as a parameter 25 hypertensive elderly people who lived in a nursing home in Vila Velha, Espírito Santo. In the research, it was proven that, stimulating both the physical and emotional aspects with the relationship developed with pets, it was possible to improve people’s quality of life and accelerate the recovery processes.

The name of this help that animals give to humans can be called love or, through the more practical side, Animal Assisted Therapy (AAT), popularly known as Pet Therapy. In this process, cats and dogs, mainly, help in the release of oxytocin, also known as the love hormone.

“When we get home and find, for example, that dog wagging its tail at you or the cat rubbing itself on your legs, it all helps in the release of oxytocin, which makes us feel good and welcomed”, points out the psychologist. It is through these small gestures that pets help, creating a mutual relationship of affection, avoiding moments of stress, panic and anxiety.

Elle is the second pet in the house of historian Felipe Silveira, 26. The kitten arrived at the apartment in the Cabula V neighborhood at the end of 2020, when Felipe felt extremely alone – loneliness generated by the pandemic, with a sudden change in routine. Begrudgingly, the parents didn’t like the idea very much, but they released it when he argued that the person offering Elle’s adoption would bear costs such as a screen in the apartment, litter box, food and neutering.

“My parents reluctantly released it and I adopted it in the expectation of having a company. Cats are very companions, Elle is a very good friend. , remembers Philip.

Felipe and the bashful Elle pose for a photo (Personal Collection)

And that parental opposition soon passed. Affectionate and bashful, Elle conquered the whole house and today Don, Felipe’s mother, doesn’t come home from work without putting the cat on her lap for a while.

“She’s very affectionate and that makes us bond. It helps. Sometimes you’re working from home, stressed and Elle wants to play with me. It takes me off the stress and helps”evaluates Felipe.

According to Isadora, there are studies proving that even the cat’s purr can help people get out of a panic crisis, reducing symptoms of anxiety, tachycardia, bringing a sense of tranquility and calm. Scientific examples of the healing power that only love offers.

Pet Therapy?

According to the Animal Assisted Interventions team of the GNAP Group, terms such as ‘Pet Therapy’, ‘Zotherapy’ or ‘Cynotherapy’ are misleading and are falling into disuse because they can give the wrong idea that it is a therapy aimed at animals with some problem.

Furthermore, as the GNAP points out, different interpretations can be made, such as that any pet could become an animal with a profile for therapeutic work; what is unfeasible.

“The animal does not replace the presence of a health professional and he is not responsible for the therapy. The Delta Society established in 1996 the term Animal Assisted Therapy (AAT) as the official nomenclature, in Portuguese Animal Assisted Therapy (AAT)”, the group said in a note.

However, it is true that having a pet can be good for physical and mental health – even if it is not therapy itself.

Know the benefits that the purring of kittens:

The 20 to 140 Hz vibration that is produced can improve your health in many ways. Do not believe? Check this data:

1. Interacting with a cat (or any other pet) has been proven to help lower blood pressure. It’s no wonder that a recent study showed that cat owners are 40% less likely to have a heart attack.

two. The vibrations caused by purring help to heal infections and reduce swelling.

3. The same vibrations can help strengthen our bones! An analysis, published in 2006 by Scientific American, shows that cats not only purr for pleasure, but also when they are in a situation they find difficult or injured. And purring promotes faster recovery from broken bones. The suggestion is that this frequency can do the same for humans.

4. Purring also helps relieve dyspnea – an uncomfortable feeling of shortness of breath, as if breathing is incomplete.

power of infrasound

But where does the purr get these superpowers from? For starters, he’s on the verge of being infrasound. While ultrasound is made of short, high-frequency waves, infrasound is ‘made’ of sound waves considered serious, with low frequency. It is hardly heard by humans who, on average, have hearing that picks up from 30Hz (although there are cases of people who can hear lower frequencies).

But just because you don’t hear the frequency doesn’t mean it can’t affect you. Tigers can produce 18Hz growls. You don’t immediately notice the sound, but rather a presence that can leave you petrified. In the same way, noises produced by domestic cats can have an effect on our musculature – but this time, relaxing, promoting a series of beneficial effects.