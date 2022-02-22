PL regulating cryptocurrencies is approved by Senate committee; understand the proposal and what the experts say – Cryptocurrencies

The Committee on Economic Affairs (CAE) of the Federal Senate approved this morning Bill 3.825/2019, authored by Senator Flávio Arns (Podemos-PR), which regulates operations carried out with crypto-assets in Brazil. The project focuses on fighting crypto-related crimes, takes cryptos out of the scope of the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) and brings instruments to reduce the ecological footprint of the mining process through tax incentives.

With the approval, PLs 3,949/2019, authored by Styvenson Valentim (Podes-RN) and 4,207/2020, proposed by Soraya Thronicke (PSL-MS), were archived. In the final version of the PL, the Commission decided to give the Executive Branch the prerogative to choose the body responsible for supervising the crypto-asset sector – the authors of the articles defended a joint task between the Central Bank and the Federal Revenue.

To become law, PL 3,825/2019 still needs to go to a vote in the Senate and House plenary, and only then be sent for presidential sanction if there are no new amendment proposals. If approved, the law will take effect 180 days after its publication.

The delay for the law to come into force worries parliamentarians, who fear the explosion of scams related to cryptocurrencies in the country. “Until it becomes law, especially on the part of the Central Bank, it has a compendium of precautions, rules and sanctions that will also have to cover criminal matters”, pointed out Senator Esperidião Amin (Progressistas-SC), at the CAE session in the morning. of today.

The PL has an impact mainly on companies operating in the crypto-asset sector. From a user point of view, nothing changes for those who only buy and sell cryptos. For example, the requirements for declaration of assets in the Income Tax, and monthly capital gains to the Federal Revenue, remain.

What does the Bill say?

The Project is seen as a first step towards recognizing virtual assets in Brazil, delimiting the CVM’s scope of action only for assets classified as securities, and establishing new requirements for companies in the sector.

In its main points, PL 3.825/2019:

It equates companies in the sector, called “virtual service providers”, to financial institutions, including the same criminal liability for crimes against the financial system;

Requires prior authorization from the Executive Branch for the performance of crypto companies – entities without a license are now considered expressly illegal;

It forces virtual service providers to report suspicious money laundering operations to the Financial Activities Control Council (COAF);

It removes from the CVM the responsibility for supervising the crypto-assets market, with the exception of the public offering of cryptos to raise funds in the financial market;

Determines that the Executive Branch will designate a competent body or entity to supervise the sector;

Creates a new crime of embezzlement specialized in virtual assets, with a penalty of between 4 and 8 years and a fine;

Exemption from taxes until 2029 on purchases (including imports) of machinery and software for processing, preserving and mining cryptocurrencies by companies that neutralize 100% of emissions.

What the experts say

According to experts consulted by the InfoMoney CoinDeskthe bill approved in a Senate committee is practically identical to the one approved in the plenary of the Chamber and sent to the Senate in December 2021.

The proposal is seen as beneficial as it is a starting point to put on paper several measures that cryptocurrency brokers already adopted on their own, in a self-regulation initiative.

“The PL has a more immediate tone, aiming to stop problems related to financial illicit and is a kick-off for governance”, explains Julieti Brambila, head of cryptocurrency compliance at Méliuz (CASH3).

The Méliuz executive welcomes the caution taken by legislators to approve an initial project in the right measure so as not to interfere in the performance of companies in the sector. Méliuz launched a new card with cashback in Bitcoin (BTC) in February.

“I see it as a process that requires careful execution so as not to be an anti-competitive instrument. Excessive and dysfunctional regulatory scrutiny of activities can act as a disincentive and sensitize the market.”

National exchanges, in the figure of the Brazilian Association of Cryptoeconomy (ABCripto), widely support the regulation of the crypto sector in the country with the hope of curbing the performance of foreign brokers that, in their view, operate irregularly in Brazil – mainly Binance, the largest in the world by trading volume.

However, few believe that foreign brokerages that do not have a presence in Brazil, but capture clients in the country, are actually sanctioned for operating without a license.

“On the one hand, the law discourages investors from being clients of Brazilian exchanges, as they will be required to provide information to the authorities,” says Isac Costa, a professor at Ibmec and Insper and a partner at Warde Advogados.

For the lawyer, foreign exchanges that offer services in Brazil will be more explicitly illegal, but, in practice, they should not change their stance given the history of ignoring warnings from regulators.

“The inaction of the Brazilian authorities is surprising, so there is no reason to expect that foreign exchanges will face any resistance from the Public Power, which creates a relevant distortion that harms Brazilian exchanges”, he points out.

What’s Missing in the Cryptocurrency PL

Although praised as an initial step towards more comprehensive regulation, the PL approved in the Chamber of Deputies and approved in the CAE have important gaps, especially with regard to innovations in the cryptocurrency sector that became popular in 2021, such as DeFi, NFTs and stablecoins.

The Méliuz specialist sees the lack of these items as natural, and the focus on financial crimes is justified by the emblematic cases of fraudulent schemes with cryptocurrencies in the country, such as the Pharaoh of Bitcoin.

“We are talking about the regulation of decentralized technology-based solutions, something that brings challenges, even in terms of territoriality, since each country has its own rules and decisions”, he says, emphasizing that these issues can be dealt with at the level of infra-legal regulation. , considered a less tortuous path to approval.

For the professor at Ibmec and Insper, the project signals that the Legislative Power has not yet been able to understand the risks and opportunities associated with new topics such as stablecoins, DeFi and NFTs. “In fact, it is impossible to include in the law all the complexity of the cryptoeconomy, but some issues could have already been addressed to generate greater legal certainty”, he ponders.

Among the issues that could be addressed, points out Costa, would be the relationship between exchange operations and the use of stablecoins, between DeFi and a financial institution, the responsibility of backing stablecoins and the permission to use NFTs and cryptoassets in general in operations to pay in social capital, for example.

“In practice, entrepreneurs will still have to face the difficult problem of defining whether or not the virtual assets they want to issue are securities, exchanges will not be sure whether they can list them or not and there will be no incentives for them to obtain authorization from the CVM and submit to the usual market rules”.

