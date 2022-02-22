Planalto tells TSE that Bolsonaro will not attend Fachin’s inauguration as president of the court | Politics

The inauguration will be in virtual format due to the pandemic and is scheduled for this Tuesday (22), at 19 pm. Fachin will succeed Luís Roberto Barroso in the presidency of the TSE.

According to the official letter from Planalto, sent this Monday (21) and signed by Claudia Teixeira dos Santos Campos, head of the Deputy Agenda Office of the President’s Personal Cabinet, Bolsonaro already had “pre-established commitments”.

“Considering pre-established commitments in his extensive agenda, President Jair Bolsonaro will not be able to participate in the aforementioned event. Therefore, he thanks you for your kindness and sends greetings”, informs the document.

Bolsonaro’s official agenda, published by the president’s office on the government’s official website, however, did not provide for an appointment at the time until the last update of this report.

The invitation to Bolsonaro for him to participate in the virtual ceremony was delivered to the president personally by Fachin and Moraes on the 7th.

G1 columnist Valdo Cruz reported that the meeting lasted 9 minutes and that Bolsonaro did not answer whether he would participate in the inauguration.

In May 2020, when Barroso took office as president of the TSE, Bolsonaro participated in a virtual way in the ceremony (see the list below, referring to the last 10 years):

Luís Roberto Barroso (2020): Bolsonaro participated virtually;

Rosa Weber (2018): Michel Temer did not attend;

Luiz Fux (2018): Michel Temer participated;

Gilmar Mendes (2016): Michel Temer participated;

Dias Toffoli (2014): Dilma Rousseff attended;

Marco Aurélio Mello (2013): Dilma Rousseff did not attend;

Carmen Lúcia (2012): Dilma Rousseff attended.

Fachin’s inauguration comes amid President Jair Bolsonaro’s attempt to attack the electoral system, in a campaign strategy, as reported by g1 columnist Andréia Sadi.

Last week, when saying goodbye to the presidency of the TSE, Luís Roberto Barroso said that trying to discredit the Brazilian electoral system is a “mambembe repetition” of what Donald Trump did after he asked for the US elections in 2020.

Next, Barroso recalled TSE actions against Bolsonaro because the president had, for example, disseminated fake news about electronic voting machines.

Freedom of expression must be protected, says Barroso

At the same ceremony last week, Fachin addressed Barroso and stressed that the Electoral Justice is “solid, essential and reliable”:

“Your Excellency, Minister Barroso, kept the Electoral Justice precisely on the tracks of history, which elevate it to a solid, essential and reliable institution in democracy and in the democratic rule of law.”

Fachin has also stated that the TSE is prepared for possible threats of authoritarianism and attempts to discredit the Electoral Justice.