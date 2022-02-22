Plane takes off shortly after the jet approaches the runway in Guarulhos; watch video – Sao Paulo

SAO PAULO – One plane coming from Brasília had to go around shortly before landing after a private jet approached one of the runways of the Guarulhos international airport, in Greater São Paulo. The episode, whose video record has been circulating on social media, took place last Tuesday, the 15th, and involved aircraft 1403 of the Goal. According to the company, “the go-around is a normal maneuver”, which allows pilots to restart the landing procedure. The jet that approached the runway was not identified.

In the video shared by different profiles, it is possible to hear a flight controller directing the commander of the Gol plane to make the landing. After the pilot executes the command, the professional explains that an aircraft (in this case, a jet that can be seen in the corner of the video) “crossed the runway without authorization from the tower”.

In a note, Gol clarified that a go-around “is nothing more than discontinuing an approach procedure”. “It occurs when, after analysis, the captain verifies that the landing cannot continue to comply with all safety requirements or by determination of the airport’s control tower, as in this case,” the company said.

Gol also stressed that the “attack is a normal and safe manoeuvre”. The measure, added the company, allows the pilots to start a new approach under more favorable conditions. “After the procedure, the aircraft proceeded to land, safely touching down,” the company said. The jet that caused the plane to go forward has not yet been identified.

Watch the video: