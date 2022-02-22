PlayStation VR2 has its official design revealed by Sony

On Tuesday morning (22), Sony finally revealed the design of the PlayStation VR2. Not only that, but the Japanese company also brought the “final image” of the “Sense” control model of the virtual reality device.

In a text on the PS Blog, Hideaki Nishino, Senior Vice President of Platform Experience at PlayStation, explained that the headset has a Sense-like shape, similar to an orb. According to him, “the orb shape represents the 360º visuals players will experience as they enter the virtual reality world“.

Also according to Nishino, the model of the PlayStation VR2 headset was inspired by the PS5 family of products — you can really see the similarity, especially with the black and white colors. It completes as follows:

When our design team created the PS5, they also had the VR headset in mind, so you’ll notice some similarities in the look and feel. The PlayStation 5 has flat edges to be placed on a flat surface, while there was greater emphasis on adding roundness to the PS VR2’s design as it needs to be in constant contact with the player — similar to the rounded edges of the DualSense and the Pulse 3D headset. .

Sony also claims to have conducted several tests to ensure that the headset is comfortable on anyone – no matter the size of their head. The weight of the equipment has been balanced, while the headband will be adjustable. Not only that, but the scope of the device is also modifiable, meaning you can place the viewfinder closer or further away from your face.

More details on the PlayStation VR2 headset

Hideaki Nishino went on to explain the news of PlayStation VR2. According to him, comfort has been improved as there is now a lens adjustment control, “so users have an extra option to match the lens distance between their eyes to optimize their vision“. In addition, the headset design is slimmer and there is a new built-in engine for headset feedback.

Finally, Sony implemented a ventilation design on the device. According to Yujin Morisawa, Senior Art Director at SIE, this is his favorite part of the new model.

When I started working on the design of the PlayStation VR2 headset, one of the areas I wanted to focus on was creating a vent on the headset to let air out, similar to the vents on the PS5 that allow airflow. Our engineers came up with this idea as a good way to allow ventilation and prevent the lens from fogging up. In the final design, you can see that there is a small gap between the top and front surface of the display that contains the integrated ventilation.

PlayStation VR2 will include 4K HDR visuals, enhanced tracking, haptic feedback for the headset and Sense controllers, plus a single cable so players can connect to their games right away.