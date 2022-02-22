Police end blockade of truck drivers in Canada – International

OTTAWA – The last trucks were being towed this Sunday, 20, in the capital of Canada, Ottawa, calm for the first time in three weeks after a police operation ended a long protest against anti-covid measures. Police confirmed on Sunday that they had arrested 191 people and filed charges against 103 of them during the operation to disperse the protest.

Workers cleaned the snowy streets of downtown, where riot police clashed with protesters for two days. The last of the protesters stayed late into the night on Saturday, singing 1980s protest anthems and setting off fireworks in front of a four-metre-high security fence that was hastily erected around parliament.

But the protest turned into a street party cooled down when a severe frost took over the city. On Sunday morning, police guarded several checkpoints that restricted access to a large area of ​​downtown Ottawa, while a strong detachment of security forces occupied the terrain conquered by truck drivers.

Ottawa police issued a reminder to ban traffic on that perimeter, except for local residents and workers. Two people were arrested during the morning, bringing the number of detainees to 191.

In all, 89 of the detainees “went under conditions” that included a ban on approaching certain areas, while the rest were unconditionally released.

The Province of Ontario Special Investigations Unit announced Sunday that it is investigating police actions in two incidents on Friday and Saturday, broadcaster CBC reported. A 49-year-old woman said she was seriously injured after interacting with a Toronto police officer on horseback. Another case involves the use of stun weapons in front of a crowd.

According to officials, as of Sunday night, 57 vehicles had been towed out of the city, which has been paralyzed since hundreds of trucks, vans and other cars parked there on January 29. For the first time in weeks, Ottawa residents did not wake up startled by the incessant honking, which has become a hallmark of the protests.

The fight goes on

After being expelled, many protesters told Agence France Presse that they would continue to fight for their cause.

Although health measures in Canada have been relaxed as the number of Covid-19 cases has decreased, protesters have vowed to press for the complete lifting of restrictions, which are among the strictest in the world.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government faces a lawsuit from a civil liberties association and criticism from political rivals over its decision to invoke rarely used emergency powers to quell protests.

Polls show that Canadians, who were once quite sympathetic to the truckers-led movement, now reject it.

The so-called Freedom Train began a month ago against the requirement to be vaccinated to cross the border with the United States. As the days passed, it gained adherents and inspired similar protests in other countries.

At least three protest leaders were detained and 32 million Canadian dollars in donations and bank accounts linked to the movement were frozen./AFP and EFE