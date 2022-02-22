Police increase pressure for salary readjustment and start strike movements

posted on 02/22/2022 05:56 / updated on 02/22/2022 05:57



An important base of support for the President of the Republic, the police forces show signs that they want special attention from politicians in the election year. While the holder of the Planalto signaled, once again, that he wants to grant salary readjustment only for one category, police officers from Minas announced yesterday a strike in Belo Horizonte. The intention is to pressure the state governor, Romeu Zema (Novo), to decide on the request for the 24% salary recomposition class.

One of the leaders of the protests, the president of the Association of Police and Military Firefighters of Minas Gerais (Aspra-MG), sub-lieutenant Heder de Oliveira, said that the category is united. “At the end of the assembly [de ontem] decided to enter a state of strike of the forces. The unfolding of this will happen by the end of this week. Each entity will articulate with its members,” he said. “But one thing is certain: it will last until the government negotiates,” he guaranteed. By law, security forces are prohibited from striking.

At the bottom of the polls, Bolsonaro nods to the security forces, one of his most loyal constituencies. In the Budget for 2022, approved at the end of last year by Congress, the Planalto included a reserve of almost R$ 2 billion to increase civil servants. Despite not specifying who the funds would be allocated to, it was clear that the favor was aimed at federal police, federal highway workers and prison guards. The selective adjustment provoked a strong reaction from other categories of servers.

Faced with the strong reaction, the president retreated. But yesterday, he again signaled his intention to grant the readjustment, asking for “understanding” from society.

Since the end of last year, security forces have been asking for a readjustment. The class associations guarantee, however, that there is no national movement. According to the president of Aspra-BA and director of the National Association of Squares (Anaspra), Marcos Prisco, the protest in Minas is punctual. “Nothing is starting to be planned and there is no national articulation. The local realities are quite different, even though the claims are similar”, he told the Correio.

“What we need is a national policy aimed at valuing public security professionals. But while that doesn’t happen, governments take advantage of this to not meet our demands and to play us against society and oppress us”, he commented.

For Prisco, it is natural for governors to be on alert because, according to him, they do not treat public security as it should be treated. “This movement in Minas can sharpen feelings in other states – due to the similarity of the guidelines – but it does not have a ready organization or alerts other entities in other states”, he said.

In Sergipe, the movement of security professionals is due to the additional risk and career restructuring. This year, the police have been holding demonstrations and meetings in front of the Legislative Assembly of Aracaju since last week and intend to continue, with an act scheduled for the next 24th. one and a half year.

Despite the protests, political scientist Tiago Valenciano does not believe in riots. “It’s another demonstration in search of replacement or readjustments. The Minas protest reflects the situation of most national corporations, which need salary adjustments and better working conditions”, he observes. “Of course, in an election year, every movement of organized groups can sound like an announcement of the election period, but it is necessary to understand the guidelines and separate what will come from what is happening”, he emphasizes.

Political scientist Cristiano Noronha, a partner at Arko Advice, also sees no risk. “I do not believe that this is a riot and that it will be used from an electoral point of view. But, obviously, these civil servants know that they have a timing to ask for this readjustment because the electoral law imposes this limit and they will, along with other categories, try this readjustment”, he points out.

In a note, Romeu Zema recognized the need to recompose the salaries of the Minas Gerais civil servants and the importance of the Security Forces for the state. The governor highlighted the readjustment granted in 2020 and said that the police “were the first professionals to receive their salary on time”.