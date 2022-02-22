Poll shows percentages of those who leave on the fifth wall · TV news

Like last week, when the public had no doubts when eliminating Bárbara Heck, the choice of target on the fifth wall of BBB 22 (Globo) seems to have already been done: Brunna Gonçalves is the one who is most at risk of leaving. The partial poll indicates the dancer with the highest percentages in the vote against Gustavo Marsengo and Paulo André Camilo.

in the search of TV newswhich has more than 150 thousand votes until the publication of this text, Ludmilla’s wife has 70.04% of the choices, Laís Caldas’ affair follows with 24.46% and Jade Picon’s boyfriend is the least threatened, with 5.50%.

In the UOL poll, Brunna’s rejection is lower, but she is still skyrocketing with 64.89% of mentions, followed by Gustavo’s 28.65%; with no risk of exiting the race for R$ 1.5 million this week, PA has 6.46% of the votes. The questionnaire has already registered more than 138 thousand participations.

The BBB 22 questionnaires made by websites and social networks have no scientific result, they only portray a trend on the part of viewers. The official result is the one obtained by votes on Globo’s official website and will be known on Tuesday’s live program (22).

Survey BBB 22: Who comes out on the fifth wall?

Vote decided?

It’s not just the polls that put Brunna out of the BBB 22 this week. According to calculations made by Betfair, provider of online sports betting, the dancer has a 93% chance of leaving the game on this fifth wall.

In the odds presented by the company, the return on the bet is calculated through the quotes. If you “invest” in Ludmilla’s wife to go out, the price is 1.07 – that is, for every real placed, if the dancer is eliminated, the bettor receives R$ 1.07.

By pouring money into Gustavo’s defeat, which has a price of 6.5, for each real bet, the person takes R$ 6.5. In the case of Paulo André, who has the lowest chances of going wrong, the quote is 17. The odds of Big Brother Brasil are analyzed, according to Betfair, with “the expertise of the analysts to point out the chances of the participants”. .

