Proposal allows renegotiation of debts of small companies with Pronampe

Bill 4415/21 authorizes the Union to renegotiate loans contracted until October 30, 2021 by companies under the National Support Program for Micro and Small Businesses (Pronampe). The text is being processed in the Chamber of Deputies.

According to the proposal, the contracted credits will have a payment term extended by up to 48 months, at the borrower’s discretion, and a maximum annual interest rate of 6% per year, to be applied on the outstanding balance determined by the lending bank upon renegotiation.

The text is by deputy Efraim Filho (DEM-PB) and amends the law that created the credit program. He argues that the recent increase in the Selic interest rate, decreed by the Central Bank to fight inflation, affects smaller companies, which lose sales and have high debt.

“In view of this, and in view of the continuity of the perverse effects of the pandemic on the economy, it is urgent to make renegotiation possible, otherwise we will see a significant increase in default and the closing of numerous establishments, with the consequent elimination of jobs”, said Efraim. Son.

An initiative of the National Congress, Pronampe is a subsidized line of credit for micro and small businesses. The operations can be used for investment and working capital.

Procedure

The project will be analyzed in conclusive character by the Committees on Economic Development, Industry, Commerce and Services; Finance and Taxation; and Constitution and Justice and Citizenship.

