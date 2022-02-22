PS5 Cyberpunk 2077 won’t run at 4K, says Digital Foundry

CD Projekt RED released the next-gen version of Cyberpunk 2077 last Tuesday, promising improvements and a dynamic 4K ray tracing mode — but that’s not quite what happened. According to Digital Foundry, a vehicle specialized in technical analysis, the futuristic RPG does not reach this resolution.

Analysts found that the patch brought a clear improvement over the previously available backwards compatibility version, but it fails to deliver on the goals promised by the studio. Reportedly, the resolution achieved with ray tracing was only native 1440p — the so-called 2K.

Despite the talk of 4K, our tests strongly suggest that the ray tracing modes on both consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series X) render at native 1440p. Dynamic resolution scaling may be in effect, but all results on all consoles provide the same value in all scenarios.

On the other hand, Cyberpunk 2077’s performance mode comes out a little better, but not enough to hit 4K. The review also found that after the update, the PS5 operated in a dynamic resolution window between 1260p and 1729p, and the Xbox Series X between 1382p and 1782p.

This is a significant improvement for both consoles. Previously, the resolution on PS5, for example, was 972p to 1200p. Of course, even with the evolution, it’s still a long way from 4K — which is 2160p.

