Pleno.News – 15:03 | updated on 02/21/2022 16:54



Senator Jean Paul Prates Photo: Roque de Sá/Agência Senado

The Senate fuel package rapporteur, Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN), rejected the inclusion of a proposal to eliminate federal taxes on diesel and cooking gas. With this, the project continues to deal only with changes in the collection of ICMS, a tax collected by the states.

The text is scheduled for Wednesday (23), in the plenary of the House, but the vote can be postponed to March.

Senator Soraya Thronicke (PSL-MS) presented an amendment to eliminate the collection of PIS and Cofins on diesel oil, biodiesel and LPG by December 31, 2022 and waive the compensation required by the Fiscal Responsibility Law (LRF) for the exemption, at the request of the economic team.

Last Thursday (17), the rapporteur even told the newspaper O Globo that he would include the proposal in the project, but, in an opinion filed on Saturday (19), he rejected the amendment.

– We do not accept Amendment No. 6, as we understand that the exemption from the tax requirements of the LRF and LDO conveyed therein goes beyond the purpose of this project. Furthermore, it represents a risk that the price reduction obtained by the rationalization of fuel taxes will be consumed by the devaluation of the real, caused by the reduction of market confidence in Brazilian fiscal management – wrote the rapporteur in the justification.

The senator accepted other changes in the bill, including the obligation to charge ICMS rates per liter of fuel, and no longer based on the final price of the product.

In addition, he included anhydrous ethanol and LPG in the single-phase tax collection model introduced by the project. In the previous version, only gasoline, diesel and biodiesel were included in the measure.

States will be free to set taxation, according to the proposal. Even so, the state finance secretaries are against the project. On the one hand, uniform charging could increase the tax burden in some states. In addition, there is fear of a drop in collection with single-phase collection, in just one stage of commercialization.

*AE

