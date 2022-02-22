Purist, last Sandero RS 2.0 stops in the Renault collection

It ran outside as a purist alternative amidst the sea of ​​crossovers and SUVs. With the ultimate “RS Finale” series, the Sandero RS 2.0 has reached the end of the line going into the Renault heritage.

A sports car, with its old and strong F4R engine, the Sandero RS 2.0 joins 15 other models of the French brand preserved in the Ayrton Senna Industrial Complex, in Paraná.

Also from the “RS Finale” series, the latest Sandero RS 2.0 has a 100/100 plate and will go down in Renault’s history in the country, as a reminder of a unique phase.

Caique Ferreira, Communications Director at Renault do Brasil, says: “The Sandero RS 2.0 is an emblematic model and deserves a space in this collection that is so representative of the brand’s history in Brazil and in the world”.

Caique completes: “Preserving the trajectory of a vehicle produced for enthusiasts passionate about the brand, is a pride for all of us at Renault”.

Equipped with a 2.0 Flex engine with up to 150 horsepower and 20.9 kgfm, as well as a properly short six-speed manual transmission, the Renault Sandero RS 2.0 also had two driving modes.

It also had a different calibration not only of the engine and gearbox, but with specific adjustment of suspension, steering and brakes made by the Renaultsport division, in Dieppe, France.

With a sports steering wheel and pedals, as well as a differentiated visual package, the Sandero RS 2.0 was the last national sports car to keep the combination of an aspirated engine and manual transmission.

In addition to the nervous set, very far from the one normally seen in the Sandero, the Renault sports car had its space, some low-cost details and the best, low price.

Affordable compared to players like the Polo GTS, the Renault Sandero RS 2.0 did not support the Proconve L7, which ended the F4R’s career here, as it did with other engines.

The “RS Finale” kit included, in addition to the numbered plate, a cap, key chain, squeeze bottle and personalized wallet. A bientot!