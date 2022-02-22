Putin and Biden agreed to meet on Ukraine

PARIS – The French government said Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden had agreed “in principle” to participate in a summit proposed by French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss the crisis in Ukraine.







Biden and Putin during a meeting in Geneva 6/16/2021 REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque photo: Reuters

The summit will be followed by a meeting with “all the parties involved” in the border crisis, which will address “security and strategic stability in Europe”, added the French government, which clarified that the dialogue “cannot happen if the Russia invade Ukraine”.

According to the Elysee Palace announcement, “the substance” of the proposed summit will have to be prepared by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov when they meet next Thursday.

Both the proposed summit and Blinken’s meeting with Lavrov are conditional on Russia not invading Ukraine.

The agreement in principle for the summit was announced after Macron’s second phone call with Putin, amid his effort to prevent Russia from invading Ukraine.

The details of the second call were announced well after 2 am in Moscow.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement after the meeting’s announcement that the US “is committed to pursuing diplomacy until such time as an invasion begins”, but noted that “Russia currently appears to be continuing preparations for a full-scale attack on Ukraine very soon.”

“Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Lavrov are expected to meet later this week in Europe, provided Russia does not proceed with military action. President Biden accepted, in principle, a meeting with President Putin following this engagement, again, if an invasion does not take place. We are always ready for diplomacy. We are also ready to impose swift and severe consequences if Russia chooses to go to war.”

Over the past four months, Russia has been mobilizing its army at various points along the border with Ukraine, which have included deploying troops — estimated at between 150,000 and 190,000 — in northern, eastern and southern Ukraine.

Russia has ordered the military build-up while demanding that NATO pledge never to allow Ukraine into the alliance. Since Wednesday, Moscow has been announcing the return to its bases of troops that have already completed military maneuvers in the region, but Washington and allies say there is actually an increase in the number of Russian troops in the area.

Maintenance of troops on the border

This Sunday, the 20th, on the day that the joint exercise between Russia and Belarus on Ukraine’s northern borders was due to end, the Minsk government announced that Vladimir Putin’s 30,000 soldiers and military equipment will stay in the country in an “extension of training. military,” citing rising tensions in neighboring Ukraine.

Keeping so many men and weapons in Belarus, which is less than 200 km from the Ukrainian capital Kiev and neighboring cities, raises fears in the West that an invasion of Ukraine could happen in the coming days.

Initiated on February 10, the exercises, called Allied Resolution, were initially scheduled to last ten days.

“In view of the increase in military activity near the borders (…) and the worsening situation in Donbass (Eastern Ukraine), the presidents of Belarus and Russia decided to continue the inspection of the forces”, declared the Ministry of Defense. Belaruso on his Telegram account this Sunday.

The Donbass region, dominated since 2014 by Kremlin-backed separatists, saw a Sunday of mysterious explosions and exchanges of fire on the front lines with Kiev’s forces.

The Kremlin did not say how many Russian soldiers are taking part in the exercises in Belarus, but Washington estimates the number at 30,000, in what would be one of the biggest mobilizations since the end of the war. Cold Warin the 1990s. The maneuvers are viewed with suspicion because of their location: some of the exercises take place near the border with Ukraine, about 100 km from Kiev.

The announcement came on the same day that Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov warned that the West’s repeated predictions of a Russian invasion of Ukraine are provocative and could have adverse consequences.

“The fact is that this directly leads to an increase in tension. And when the tension increases to the maximum, as now, for example, on the contact line (in Eastern Ukraine), then any spark, any unplanned incident or any tiny planned provocation could lead to irreparable consequences,” Peskov told Rossiya 1 state TV, saying that President Putin is aware of such statements.

“So all this can have harmful consequences. The daily exercise of announcing dates to invade Ukraine is a very harmful practice,” he warned, adding that Russia asks its Western partners to be reasonable and Russia is the last country to want to use the word “war”.

The extension of the maneuvers with Belarus comes a day after Putin oversaw military exercises in nuclear-capable strategic missiles alongside Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and pro-Moscow separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine called for a full military deployment amid the withdrawal of civilians to Russia, citing the alleged threat of an attack by Ukrainian forces — a charge that Kiev denies.

Last week, US President Joe Biden, claimed that US intelligence had information that Putin had made the decision to invade Ukraine, and that the Russians would use sabotage operations to provide a false justification for the invasion. It would be the classic “false flag” operation, in which the perpetrator of an aggression disguises himself as his enemy to create the impression that he has committed the act, and thus justify the retaliation.

For the West, the military buildup in the Donbass is nothing more than a poorly designed farce to provide a pretext for Russia to act — of the region’s nearly 4 million people, most of whom are ethnic Russians, about 700,000 have passports given to the country. over the years in Moscow.

On Russian TV, the headlines say that “the Kremlin denies invasion, but will protect citizens”. Kremlin-dominated Russian broadcasters also claim that the Kiev government started the beatings, and is planning a mass attack to retake the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk. According to the US and natothe Russians began exchanging fire on the 430 km line of contact between separatists and Ukrainians.

According to Kiev, there were more than 100 ceasefire violations on Sunday. Furthermore, examination of metadata from videos recorded by the separatist leadership in Donetsk and Lugansk shows that they were made before their release, including an alleged action against “Polish saboteurs” on a gas pipeline.

On Saturday, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), whose members include Russia and the US and which monitors the conflict in eastern Ukraine, denounced nearly 2,000 ceasefire violations in the breakaway east. The OSCE implemented its mission in Ukraine in 2014, following Russia’s annexation of Crimea and the outbreak of conflict between Kiev and the separatists, which has left more than 14,000 dead since then.

The conflict began when pro-Moscow separatists took control of part of the territory in the region in 2014, the same year Moscow annexed the Crimean Peninsula after protests brought down a pro-Russian president. The Minsk Accords, reached in 2014 to try to reduce the conflict in eastern Ukraine, are not being fulfilled by either Kiev or Moscow.

Because of these provocative exchanges, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Saturday that this is the biggest risk of war in Europe since 1945, when the second world conflict ended. “We’re talking about war where there hasn’t been war for 70 years,” said US Vice President Kamala Harris, who was attending the annual Munich Security Conference.

risk of conflict

For analysts close to the Kremlin, there is no risk of war, and the entire deployment of troops is not intended to prepare for a war, but to force a diplomatic exit that pleases Putin. They say the maneuvers are meant to send the message that Russia’s demands on NATO for security guarantees must be taken seriously, after the alliance’s expansion towards Russian borders since the collapse of the Soviet Unionin 1991.

Since the end of the Cold War, Moscow has lost areas separating Russia from Western forces, a historic problem for Moscow. From 1999 onwards, the alliance absorbed 14 former communist countries, 3 of them former members of the Soviet Union.

“In the context of the current situation on our western borders, this will certainly be perceived as a sign of war,” Dmitri Stefanovich, a researcher at IMEMO RAS, a Russian think tank, told Reuters. “But the signal to the West is not so much ‘do not interfere’ as it is to indicate that the problem is much bigger than Ukraine,” he said.

Putin spoke this afternoon (morning in Brazil) for 1h45min with President Emmanuel Macron, in what the French government called “the last possible attempt” to resolve the crisis without gunfire. It was the fifth interaction between them in the crisis this year.

In the conversation, Putin said that the “provocations” of the Ukrainian security forces were the cause of the escalation in Donbass. But the French presidency stressed that Macron and Putin have pledged to carry out “all actions” that are useful to “avoid escalation (of tension), reduce risks and preserve peace”.

The two leaders, according to the Elysee, agree to have the Trilateral Contact Group meet in the coming hours “with the aim of obtaining a ceasefire commitment from all parties involved” in the region.

The French Foreign Minister, Jean-Yves Le Drianwill meet in the next few days with his Russian colleague, Sergei Lavrov“and there will be several consultations in Paris” on the subject.

Next, Macron called Ukraine’s President Volodmyr Zelensky, something that was not initially planned. In the call, the Ukrainian president assured that he would “not respond to provocations” from Russia on the front line with the Donbass separatists, according to the French presidency. He also asked Macron to express to Putin “Ukraine’s readiness for dialogue.”

*With international agencies