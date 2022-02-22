Putin recognizes independence of breakaway regions in Ukraine, plans to deploy troops for ‘peacekeeping’

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, as he reconnoitred separatist regions in Ukraine

Credit, Alexei Nikolsky/Getty Images

photo caption,

In a televised address, Russian President Vladimir Putin officially recognized the independence of two breakaway regions in Ukraine, Donetsk and Luhansk. Russia supports rebels fighting in these areas against Ukrainian military forces.

It is planned to send Russian troops for “peacekeeping work” in these areas. At a government meeting on Monday, senior members of the Putin government said it was necessary to protect Russian citizens.

The European Union, the United Kingdom and the United States have already said that they are planning sanctions on individuals and entities linked to the Russian government in this context.

US President Joe Biden called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and said he reaffirmed “the United States’ commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.”

