Putin recognizes independence of breakaway regions in Ukraine, plans to deploy troops for ‘peacekeeping’

21 February 2022, 15:46 -03 Updated 6 minutes ago

Credit, Alexei Nikolsky/Getty Images photo caption, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, as he reconnoitred separatist regions in Ukraine

In a televised address, Russian President Vladimir Putin officially recognized the independence of two breakaway regions in Ukraine, Donetsk and Luhansk. Russia supports rebels fighting in these areas against Ukrainian military forces.

It is planned to send Russian troops for “peacekeeping work” in these areas. At a government meeting on Monday, senior members of the Putin government said it was necessary to protect Russian citizens.

The European Union, the United Kingdom and the United States have already said that they are planning sanctions on individuals and entities linked to the Russian government in this context.

US President Joe Biden called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and said he reaffirmed “the United States’ commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.”

During his nearly 1-hour speech on Russian TV, Putin claimed that modern Ukraine was “created” by Russia.

“For Russia, Ukraine is not just a neighboring country, but part of our history, our comrades and relatives,” he said.

Putin also said that Russia was “robbed” with the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.

He declared that “America used Ukraine and Georgia [outra ex-república soviética] to implement anti-Russian policies”.

And also that the United States and NATO, the North Atlantic military alliance, have turned Ukraine into a “theater of war.”

The Russian leader has been demanding assurances that NATO will not admit Ukraine, while the Western alliance denies that membership poses any threat to Moscow.

In the speech, Putin declared that the expansion of NATO poses a risk of a “sudden attack” against Russia.

rising tension

There are fears that a Russian military intervention could start a war even bloodier than the conflict in eastern Ukraine, which claimed at least 14,000 lives.

The Russian Security Council met on Monday and discussed the issue. Putin heard senior members of his government speak about the need to protect the people of Donbas (where Donetsk and Luhansk are located), which are home to Russian citizens, from the threat of a clash with Ukrainian military forces.

“The situation in Donbas has become critical,” Putin said in the statement.

military exercises

On Sunday, Putin and his ally, the leader of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, extended the military exercises.

Credit, EPA

A statement cited the “deteriorating situation” in eastern Ukraine as one of the reasons for keeping some 30,000 Russian troops in Belarus.

The move has raised fears that Russia is planning an invasion of Ukraine, which shares a long border with Belarus.

Western leaders accused Moscow of seeking a pretext to send troops.

Russia has denied that it plans to invade its neighbour.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the extent of the military exercises showed the world was on the brink of war.

The BBC’s Eastern Europe correspondent Sarah Rainsford said the announcement – made by the Belarusian Defense Ministry – is another strong sign that Russia is not ready to back down from its standoff with Western countries over Ukraine.

explosions

Tensions in eastern Ukraine were discussed by French President Emmanuel Macron and Putin in a phone call on Sunday. The Russian president blamed the Ukrainian military for the escalation of tensions in the Donbas.

France said the pair had agreed to work towards a ceasefire at the line of contact in eastern Ukraine.

There were more explosions in Ukraine’s eastern conflict zone overnight and on Sunday.

Detonations could be heard from the separatist-held city of Donetsk, while both sides said they were under heavy artillery fire.

As explosions raged in Donetsk on Sunday morning, Russian-backed rebels in Luhansk accused government forces of crossing the front line to launch an attack that killed two civilians. No evidence has been given for the allegation, but Russian investigators have opened an investigation.

Credit, TASS/Getty photo caption, Civilians from separatist-controlled regions are being evacuated to Russia

Rebels and government forces exchanged accusations of violating the ceasefire dozens of times on Sunday.

Two Ukrainian soldiers were killed on Saturday as international observers reported that ceasefire violations had increased dramatically this week.

Thousands of civilians are being evacuated from breakaway territories to Russia as men of fighting age have been called up to fight.

The Brazilian embassy in Kiev issued a notice urging Brazilian citizens to leave the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk “without delay”.

According to the diplomatic representation, the guidance is based on “the context of the increase in ceasefire violations recorded at the line of contact in eastern Ukraine”.

Another 35 countries have also asked their citizens to leave Ukrainian territory in the face of escalating tensions in the region and the possibility of armed confrontation.

Speaking as she prepared to leave Donetsk for Russia by bus with her four-year-old daughter, a woman who identified herself as Tatyana told the Reuters news agency: “It’s really scary. I took everything I could carry.”

Russia has gathered up to 190,000 troops, including separatist forces in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, according to US estimates.

Meanwhile, Western leaders are preparing sanctions against Russia in the event of an invasion.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in an interview with the BBC that the sanctions would be “very, very tough”.

According to the prime minister, evidence indicates that Moscow is planning “the biggest war in Europe since 1945”.

European Council President Charles Michel said the European Union was ready to impose massive sanctions on the Kremlin — even harming its own economy if necessary — to counter Russian military aggression.

But Ukraine’s President Volodymr Zelensky accused Western leaders of a “policy of appeasement” towards Moscow and demanded security guarantees for Ukraine, which officially aspires to join NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization, a western military alliance) and the EU.