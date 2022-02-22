Putin recognizes two breakaway regions of Ukraine as independent | World

In a harsh message packed with historical arguments, he claimed that the ancestral lands of eastern ukrainian are russian. He further said that modern Ukraine is an invention of the Soviet Union. “Ukraine is an integral part of our history,” she said.

“I think it is necessary to take a decision that should have been taken a long time ago – to immediately recognize the independence and sovereignty of the People’s Republic of Donetsk and the People’s Republic of Lugansk,” he said before signing two documents.

The Russian leader said that Ukraine has not been able to form a solid state since the end of the USSR and is therefore dependent on foreign countries like the US. According to him, the Ukrainian government is an American puppet regime and is seeking to create nuclear weapons.

Putin complained that when the USSR disintegrated, there was a promise that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) would stop expanding, but that did not happen. And that, as part of NATO, Ukraine will serve as a base for attacks against Russia. The neighbor has been inundated with foreign weapons, he claimed.

Earlier, Putin met with his security council and said the threat to Russia will increase substantially if Ukraine joins NATO.

Last week, the Russian parliament passed a request for the president to recognize self-declared People’s Republics of Donetsk and Luhanskin eastern Ukraine.

Experts say the move could further inflame the stalemate over a Russian military buildup near Ukraine that has stoked Western fears that Moscow could invade. Russia denies any invasion plan and accuses the West of hysteria.

The Foreign Minister of Latvia (a former Soviet republic), Edgars Rinkevics, repudiated the Russian move and called for the European Union to impose “immediate sanctions” on the country.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacted to Putin’s statement and said he says Russian recognition of Luhansk and Donetsk violates international law, Ukraine’s sovereignty and integrity.

For him “there is still the possibility of him going back, but it is difficult to see how this situation will improve”. The British prime minister also said he urgently needed to talk to allies around the world.

At the same time, also on Monday, Russian military said troops and border guards prevented a group from breaching Russia’s border from Ukraine territory, and that five people were killed. The information is from Russian news agencies.

Ukraine denied the report by Russian news agencies, saying it was false information, and added that no Ukrainian forces were present in the Rostov region, where the incident reportedly took place.

Ceasefire Violations

There have been more than 1,500 ceasefire violations reported in 24 hours in Ukraine’s pro-Russian separatist east, a record so far this year, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Monitors reported on Saturday. .

From Thursday afternoon to Friday night, OSCE observers recorded 591 ceasefire violations in Donetsk and 975 in Luhansk, the two breakaway enclaves.

The most intense fighting took place in the northwest of the Luhansk region, about 20 kilometers southeast of Severodonetsk, a locality loyal to the Kiev government.

Last week, separatists in Donetsk, Ukraine, evacuated civilians to Russia. The video below shows the families leaving the region.