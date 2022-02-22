Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for Covid-19, confirms Buckingham Palace | coronavirus pandemic



Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for Covid-19, but is doing well – AFP

Published 02/20/2022 10:02

London – In an official statement, Buckingham Palace announced on Sunday that Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for Covid-19. According to the statement, the 95-year-old British monarch has “mild symptoms of a cold” and is doing well.

“She expects to continue with ‘light duties’ in Windsor through the week (…) She will continue to receive medical care and will follow all appropriate guidelines,” the document reads.

The English press highlighted that the queen had contact with her son Charles two days before the crown prince tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time. His wife, Camilla, was also affected by the disease.

After completing 70 years of reign, at the beginning of February, Queen Elizabeth has followed medical guidelines and taken every care to avoid exposure during the pandemic. Last week, she participated in a digital meeting with the ambassadors of Spain and Estonia. On Wednesday, she met in person with Major General Eldon Millar, in charge of the Queen’s relationship with the Armed Forces, and her predecessor, Rear Admiral James Macleod.