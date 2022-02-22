Realme promises the fastest charger in the world still in February

If you suffer from the delay of chargers in filling your cell phone battery, your problems will come to an end. The company Realme announced that it will launch the fastest charger in the world on February 28, that is, just a week from now. The announcement was made this Monday (21) during the Mobile World Congress (MWC). This is the biggest mobile technology fair on the planet.

World’s fastest cell phone charger still involves mysteries

The product’s tagline was one of the only things revealed in full by Realme. The charger carries the phrase: “How fast is the fastest?”. Although these are impactful words, it has not been specifically revealed what the loading speed of the new product will be. However, during the speech, the company recalled its importance in this market niche.

“As one of the first to launch 125W charging, Realme maintains its leading position in charging technology and will take it a step further by launching the world’s fastest smartphone charger during the event,” the company announced at the event.

The new charger will be shown in detail on the 28th of February

The launch is scheduled to officially take place on the last day of February (28) 2022. The goal is to give more autonomy to smartphone users, who seek to optimize the experiences connected to the device.

“Realme believes that the new charging technology is the next necessary step to allow the user to fully recharge their smartphone in a shorter period of time,” Realme said.

If it fulfills its promises, in a few minutes, the cell phone battery (at least the most recent ones) should go from 0% to 100%. This would make life a lot easier for users, after all, it would eliminate part of the problems of always having to walk around with the cell phone fully charged.

If combined with new technologies that allow great durability already from the factory, the charging process would soon be almost negligible.