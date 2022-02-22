Recent experiences with Seedorf and Loco Abreu can help Botafogo by Cavani, says commentator: ‘It has weight’

Edinson Cavani is John Textor’s big dream for the Botafogo in this beginning of administration in the SAF model. The Manchester United striker has a contract only until the middle of the year and can land in Rio de Janeiro in July. For ESPN commentator Felippe Facincani, recent successful experiences with Seedorf and Loco Abreu can help.

– Botafogo experienced this recent ostracism, unfortunately, due to the administrative condition, but managed to gain visibility with Seedorf. A monster of world football having come to Brazil to play for Botafogo already triggers that comment: “Wow, that’s cool, it’s that club that hired Seedorf”. As silly as it sounds, it makes a small impact. There’s Loco Abreu, who played with Cavani in the national team, who can give a rant. Cavani is in a different reality today, but this brushstroke can have a weight in the negotiation – he said.

During the ESPN F90 show, Facincani believes that signing Cavani will be very difficult this year, but he did not doubt John Textor’s ambition and dollars.

– I don’t think he would leave in the middle of the year, Manchester is in the Champions League, even though he is not in such a good moment, in his career, it would be very out of the curve for him to leave. Unless there’s some surreal money now, and the guy (Textor) has money, he’s interested in strengthening this brand. He is not there with a parachute, as some funds came in previous years here. He has transparent investments, club in the Premier League. It can happen – he added.