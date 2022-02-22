Rueda explains Carille’s departure and promises ‘top coach’ at Santos

President Andres Rueda promises to hire a “top coach” to replace Fabio Carille at Santos.

Rueda understood that Peixe’s performance is bad this year. And he is confident of improvement with the new coach and one-off reinforcements.

“His departure [Carille] It was planned, not out of the blue. Even with the pre-season, results and performances were not pleasing. Management Committee decided with Edu Dracena that it was better to sin through action than omission. Carille helped us a lot in a difficult phase and has all our affection and respect. Life goes on”, said Andres Rueda.

“Today we are looking for a coach who has the right profile for Santos. And together with him we will bring reinforcements to specific positions. Everyone who analyzes Santos agrees that the team is not bad as it appears, with a lot of kids and needs people with voice of command to guide. It is well known, we are looking for punctual hires and a top technician aligned with our profile”, he added.

Santos should hire a foreign coach. After several indications and evaluations, Peixe began yesterday (21) the phase of interviews and negotiations. Among the names published by UOL Esporte on Saturday, the Argentine Matías Almeyda (San José Earthquakes) pleases. Another candidate is the Portuguese Ricardo Soares (Gil Vicente).

Santos will be led by assistant Marcelo Fernandes against Salgueiro tomorrow (23), at 19h, at the Cornélio de Barros Stadium, for the debut in the Copa do Brasil. The decision will be in a single game. The Fish has the advantage of the draw.