Russia kills five Ukrainians who tried to invade territory







Donetsk, on the border between Russia and Ukraine, already suffers from bombing Photo: Valentin Sprinchak/TASS

the army of Russia killed five Ukrainians who would have tried to cross the border on Monday, 21, reported the state news agency interfax based on Defense documents.

According to the media, “five members of a group of saboteurs were eliminated” and they allegedly attempted the invasion using two combat vehicles that “were also destroyed”. “Russian army and border guards prevented Ukrainian saboteurs from breaching the border,” the report said.

Kiev has not formally commented on the incident and, as there is an information war between Russians and Westerners, it is not possible to independently verify the veracity of the facts.

Tensions on the border are increasing day by day, with accusations being exchanged on both sides. On Monday, US broadcasters released satellite images showing Russian troops at some points about 15 kilometers from the Ukrainian borders.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that President Vladimir Putin is not against a meeting with Joe Biden, but that it is necessary to “establish the objectives to be achieved” at the meeting.