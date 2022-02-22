Russia says it rules out sending troops to eastern Ukraine ‘for now’ | World

Russia has no intention, for the time being, to send troops to the breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine, whose independence it recognized on Monday (21), but it will do so if there is something it interprets as a threat, the vice-chancellor said. Andrei Rudenko, this Tuesday (22).
“Military aid is provided for in the agreement (with the separatists), but we are not going to speculate. For the time being, we are not going to send anyone anywhere. If there is a threat, then of course we will give our help, according to the agreement that has been ratified. “, said Rudenko.
- Share via WhatsApp
- Share via Telegram
Valentyna Konstantynovska, 79, holds a weapon during basic combat training for civilians organized by the Azov Special Forces Unit of the National Guard of Ukraine, Sunday, February 13, 2022 in Mariupol, Ukraine. — Photo: AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda
Two decrees by the Russian president signed into law on Monday call on the Defense Ministry for “the Russian Armed Forces to assume peacekeeping functions on the territory” of the “people’s republics” of Donetsk and Lugansk.
On Tuesday, two agreements were also approved by Parliament that create the “legal basis for the presence” in these territories of “Russian military units necessary for the maintenance of peace in the region and to guarantee the lasting security of the parties”.
These texts “establish the parties’ obligations to guarantee mutual assistance if one of the parties is the object of an attack”, and “provide for common border protection”.
For weeks, Russia has sent some 150,000 troops to the region near the border with Ukraine, raising fears that it will invade its neighbour.
Russia’s government also said it hoped Russia’s recognition of two breakaway Ukrainian regions as independent would help restore calm and that the Russians remained open to diplomacy with the United States and other countries.
In a conference call with reporters, Russian government spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he could not say whether Russian forces had already entered the two breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk (the two are often referred to as the Donbass).
He said the decision to send forces would depend on how the situation unfolds.