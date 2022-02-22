Russia vs Ukraine: what sanctions can be imposed against Putin’s government?

Abhishek Pratap 3 hours ago

Vladimir Putin

Credit, Reuters

photo caption,

Western diplomats are refusing to be explicit about specific penalties to keep the Kremlin in the dark

Western powers are threatening Russia with severe economic sanctions to try to stop an invasion of Ukraine. And the United Kingdom has already announced on Tuesday (22/2) sanctions against five Russian banks and three billionaires.

The US Senate is putting together a list of measures it calls “the mother of all sanctions” and US President Joe Biden says his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin has “never seen sanctions like the ones I promised would be imposed”. .

Biden signed an executive order banning new investment, trade and financing by Americans in breakaway regions.

However, Western diplomats are refusing to be explicit about specific penalties, to keep Russia in the dark.

