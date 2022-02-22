Russia vs Ukraine: what sanctions can be imposed against Putin’s government?

February 22, 2022, 08:19 -03 Updated 1 hour ago

Credit, Reuters photo caption, Western diplomats are refusing to be explicit about specific penalties to keep the Kremlin in the dark

Western powers are threatening Russia with severe economic sanctions to try to stop an invasion of Ukraine. And the United Kingdom has already announced on Tuesday (22/2) sanctions against five Russian banks and three billionaires.

The US Senate is putting together a list of measures it calls “the mother of all sanctions” and US President Joe Biden says his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin has “never seen sanctions like the ones I promised would be imposed”. .

Biden signed an executive order banning new investment, trade and financing by Americans in breakaway regions.

However, Western diplomats are refusing to be explicit about specific penalties, to keep Russia in the dark.

Russia said the troops would be for “peacekeeping” in the breakaway regions, which it has supported since 2014. But the US said calling them peacemakers was “absurd” and accused Moscow of creating a pretext for war.

Ukraine’s president said his country “is not afraid of anything or anyone”.

British sanctions

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced sanctions against five Russian banks and three billionaires. The prime minister said Russia’s actions amounted to a “new invasion” of the country, following the illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol in 2014.

Johnson told lawmakers the UK must now “prepare for a protracted crisis” and that the “first wave” of sanctions would be extended if the situation worsens.

Russian banks targeted by British sanctions are Rossiya, IS Bank, General Bank, Promsvyazbank and Black Sea Bank. The purpose of the sanctions is to hit the Russian economy and government. Sources say that Promsvyazbank handles 70% of Russian Defense Ministry state contracts.

The three individuals are Gennady Timchenko, Boris Rotenberg and Igor Rotenberg — all linked in some way to Putin. Boris Rotenburg is a childhood friend of the Russian president.

Boris Rotenberg is worth $1.2 billion and his nephew, Igor, is worth $1.1 billion. Timchenko is the sixth richest man in Russia.

Johnson said the three sanctioned Russian individuals would have their UK assets frozen and prevented from traveling to the UK.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he would stop certifying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline between Russia and Germany, which was completed in September last year but is not yet operational.

“Without this certification, Nord Stream 2 cannot start operating,” said the chancellor.

Deputy Chancellor and Economy Minister Robert Habeck said Germany’s gas supply will not be compromised without Nord Stream 2. However, he predicted that gas prices would rise further in the short term.

The European Commission also said that Europe’s energy supply would not be affected by the change because the pipeline was not yet operational, although it is completed.

Ukraine praised the German attitude.

“This is a morally, politically and practically correct step in the current circumstances. True leadership means making tough decisions in tough times. Germany’s move proves just that,” tweeted Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

See below what other sanctions the West may be planning.

1. Financial restrictions

One measure considered would be to exclude Russia from the system known as Swift — a global financial messaging service. It is used by thousands of financial institutions in over 200 countries.

This would effectively make it very difficult for Russian banks to do business abroad.

This sanction was used against Iran in 2012 and the country lost significant oil revenues and a large part of foreign trade.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, One measure considered would be to exclude Russia from the system known as Swif.

However, such a sanction would come at an economic cost for countries like the United States and Germany, whose banks have close ties to Russian financial institutions.

The White House says the move is unlikely to be taken as an immediate response to a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“This measure will likely not be in the initial sanctions package,” said US Deputy National Security Adviser Daleep Singh.

The US could ban Russia from financial transactions involving US dollars. Essentially, any Western company that allowed a Russian institution to trade in dollars would face penalties.

That would mean Russia would be extremely limited in what it could buy and sell around the world.

This could have a huge impact on Russia’s economy, as most of its oil and gas sales are settled in dollars.

3. Sovereign debt

Western powers could take steps to further block Russia’s access to international debt markets.

The ability of Western institutions and banks to buy Russian bonds is already restricted — these restrictions could be tightened.

This would deprive the country of access to the finance it needs to grow its economy. The cost of borrowing from the country could rise and the value of the ruble, the Russian currency, could fall.

Russia prepared for this by reducing the amount of debt held by foreign investors.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, State-controlled Sberbank is one of the biggest Russian banks targeted by EU sanctions.

4. Seats in the crosshairs

The US could simply put it on the so-called blacklist (blacklist, in English) some Russian banks and make it almost impossible for anyone in the world to transact with them.

Moscow would have to bail out the banks and do what it could to prevent rising inflation and falling incomes.

However, this would have a big negative impact for Western investors with money in these Russian banks.

5. Targeted Export Controls

The West could restrict the export of key commodities to Russia.

The US could, for example, prevent companies from selling any products that contain US technology, software or equipment.

This could involve, in particular, semiconductor microchips, used in everything – cars, cell phones, machines and electronics in general.

This would target not just Russia’s defense and aerospace sectors, but large sectors of its economy.

6. Power restrictions

Russia’s economy is heavily dependent on the sale of gas and oil abroad. Sales are a big source of revenue for the Kremlin.

The West could make it illegal for countries and companies to buy oil from big Russian energy giants like Gazprom or Rosneft.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Some German politicians are reluctant to stop Nord Stream 2 because of the negative impact on Europe’s economy

President Biden said, “I promise we will be able to do this”

But any restriction on Russian gas would raise prices across Europe, many of which rely on energy from the east.

7. Targeting Individuals

New sanctions could be targeted at individuals, including not just associates of Vladimir Putin, but also the Russian president himself.

This would likely involve punishing acts of hostility against Ukraine or threatening its sovereignty or territorial integrity.

Asset freezes and travel bans are the most likely options. But many of these sanctions are already in place and have not yet had the expected impact on Russian behavior.

The hope of US and European powers is that the Russian elite will put pressure on Putin if they cannot access their wealth in foreign countries and educate their children in Western schools and universities.

8. Restrictions in London

Some sanctions may be imposed to restrict Russians’ ability to invest and live in London.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, UK government pledged to tackle illicit Russian money flowing into London

Such is the scale of Russian money in banks and UK property that the capital has been nicknamed “Londongrad”.

The UK government says it is tackling this problem by requiring people to report the origin of the money.

Some US organizations want the White House to put more pressure on the UK.

Difficulties for the West

Western countries have drawn up plans for coordinated and severe sanctions if Russia launches an all-out invasion of Ukraine.

But what if Moscow only makes a “small incursion”, in the words of Joe Biden?

There is also the possibility that Russia could keep its troops encircling Ukraine for months on end to threaten it, while launching cyber attacks to weaken it.

American and European diplomats say Western countries are less united on how to respond to these scenarios.

Some countries that have closer relations with Russia — such as Hungary, Italy and Austria — may not be willing to implement sanctions except after an all-out attack.

Russia could also mitigate the impact of Western sanctions by looking to China and other allies for support.

The bottom line is that the most effective economic sanctions often come at a high price for those who impose them. Not everyone in the West is willing to take them.