Russian shares continue to fall on Tuesday after biggest drop since 2008

Putin’s announcement on Monday drew immediate international condemnation and the West is now expected to announce new coordinated sanctions against Russia.

The ruble weakened to 80.97 per dollar, the level last seen on March 23, 2020, before rebounding and trading up 0.9% to 79.05 per dollar.

That revival came after Russia said it would only recognize independence for regions within the borders that Moscow-backed separatists currently control, and after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy played down the prospect of a full-scale conflict with Russia.

Read too:

The Russian dollar-denominated stock index RTSI dropped 3.9% to 1,160.3 points after hitting 1,075.98 points, the lowest since November 2020. The ruble-based MOEX index fell 4.1%, at 2,913.9 points.

The day before, both the MOEX and the RTSI had their biggest daily drop since the 2008 crisis, with respective drops of 10.50% and 13.80%.

This morning, Germany has already announced the suspension of the agreement for the implementation of the Russian gas pipeline Nord Stream 2. The structure passes through German territory to Berlin and would double the gas supply to Europe.

(with Reuters)