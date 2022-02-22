Ryu’s new “big” look goes viral on social media

Social networks caught fire with the official announcement of Street Fighter 6. Of course, Capcom used its traditional poster boy – the fighter Ryu. But he probably didn’t realize that the public would be obsessed with a certain aspect of the character’s new look…

Many fans are commenting on the “bulk” in the groin area. That’s because the launch video, which shows a confrontation between him and new fighter Luke (introduced in SF 5), includes a snippet in a low-up angle. It was enough for the jokes to run wild.

“I’m not imagining things, but the developers actually gave the first realistic animation for the volume in Ryu’s underwear in the entire Street Fighter series?” asked the @foxfornaught profile.

“Why did they need to pump up the volume on Ryu’s underwear? The world needs answers,” @NeuralHandshake said

Even rival Ken got into the story: “Who hurt you? Ryu Dotadão? He’s been doing it anyway”:

“The Capcom team was thirsty [gíria americana para “safado”] to the point of focusing on the volume in Ryu’s underwear”, joked @ummimodoismimos.

“Some animator didn’t see his family for about five days because he was working overtime to make Ryu’s volume as noticeable as possible,” added @P_ee_po.

some animator ain’t see they family for 5 days cause they were staying overtime to make ryu bulge as pronounced as possible — gxku (@notgxku) February 21, 2022

And of course, the fanarts are also showing up:

