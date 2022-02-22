sales fall short of expectations

According to a financial report shared this month by Square Enix, sales of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy were “below expectations”. The title has presented discreet results since its launch and could be the pivot for a revamp in the company’s catalog.

Square’s conference promised to “offset” the community with a more promising 2022 compared to the last fiscal year. In addition to having received harsh criticism by newcomers Marvel’s Avengers and Outriders, the publisher saw Guardians of the Galaxy immediately lose steam, even with satisfactory initial availability.

According to president Yosuke Matsuda, the idea is to “continue to expand sales” in 2022, as a way of recovering the loss obtained in the first months of launch. However, if there are no negotiations that authorize Eidos to produce a sequel, a popular franchise from the studio would have a chance of returning.

If Square doesn’t plan a future for Marvel’s galactic heroes, the Eidos teams, splintered since 2016 due to support for other IPs, could revive Deus Ex. Now, with the wave of futuristic neo-noir games (like Cyberpunk 2077) arousing interest in the gamer environment, it is feasible to imagine that there is still a lot of room for JC Denton’s stories to be explored.

Did Square Enix take a chance on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy?

After the failure of Marvel’s Avengers and a barrage of negative comments for many bad decisions, Square bet on a new group of Marvel, revitalizing game systems and eliminating many of the problems of Avengers. Check out the full Guardians of the Galaxy review here and find out if the publisher got it right.