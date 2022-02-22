Samsung decides to send chargers to customers and wins praise

Two years ago, Samsung followed in Apple’s footsteps and chose to withdraw the free charger shipping when purchasing one of the latest smartphones, such as the Galaxy S21. Many users criticized the company’s decision, mainly due to the high values ​​charged on cell phones. Even consumer protection agencies claimed that the charger is a fundamental item for the product to function.

Now, Samsung has made free shipping of chargers permanent. Therefore, there is no longer a deadline for action with customers. The decision, which is being analyzed by several authorities, earned praise from Procon-SP.

The company adopted the measure specifically in Brazil. However, it was a corporate decision made in South Korea, with worldwide scope. In this way, customers who did not receive a charger had to register in an online form and send a copy of the invoice.

It is worth mentioning that there was a deadline for each of the temporary actions. The deadline for the Galaxy S21 ended on January 31, causing unsuspecting customers to rush to submit documents.

This was another important detail that changed with Samsung’s decision. The official document starts to determine the validity until the product’s shelf life. With the permanent program, anyone who opts for the 2022 Galaxy S22 in 2024 will still be entitled to the benefit.

“Samsung for You” Program

Thus, the “Samsung for You” program establishes that customers have 30 days after purchasing the device to request the charger. As for the delivery of the item to eligible customers, the stipulated period is another 30 days. Procon-SP has already declared that it intends to monitor compliance with this rule.

In addition, the company stated that the action is in line with Samsung’s commitment to its consumers in this transition period.

