Scientists warn about the risks of reusing plastic bottles to drink water

Although common, the practice of keep water in plastic bottles or jars for just one day can cause hundreds of chemicals to seep into the liquid, according to a new study. The information is from “IFL Science”.

+ How dietary changes can add up to 13 years to your life, according to study

+ Coffee may reduce the risk of cancer in women, says study

The study

The findings, published in the Journal of Hazardous Materials, come from a study by two chemists at the University of Copenhagen in Denmark. The duo separated some new and used plastic bottles — before and after they were washed in the dishwasher — and filled them with Water from the tap. After 24 hours, they looked for compounds that had migrated from the bottle into the liquid.

More than 400 different substances from the plastic bottle and more than 3,500 substances derived from dishwasher soap. Even the new bottles, which had only been washed with water, had nearly 500 different substances in the water — more than 100 of which came from the plastic itself.

In an official statement, Jan Christensen, one of the authors of the study, said: “We are very concerned about pesticide levels in our potable water; but when we put water in a drinking vessel, we ourselves add hundreds or thousands of substances to it. While we cannot yet say whether the substances in the bottles affect our health, I will be using a quality glass or stainless steel bottle in the future.”

the substances

Among the chemicals identified, traces of diethyltoluamide (DEET), commonly used in insecticides, were discovered. However, little is known about the other substances. Many of them are unknown and pending identification; and 70% of the identified chemicals did not have their toxicity determined.

Although the study did not say whether the substances found are actually harmful to health, some of them are believed to have potentially harmful effects, including carcinogens or endocrine disruptors that interfere in hormonal system.

It was possible to conclude, however, that the heat and water from the dishwasher wears down the plastic, making it more likely to release chemicals into the drinking water. So, if you reuse plastic bottles or jars to drink water, prefer to sanitize them with fresh water, away from heat sources.

know more

+ Find out which foods cause the most food poisoning

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat