See the amount that Palmeiras will pocket if they win the Recopa title

This Wednesday, the palm trees play the first game of the Recopa Sul-Americana against Athletico Paranaense, at 21:30 (Brasília time), at Arena da Baixada. In addition to the sporting achievement, Verdão can also strengthen their coffers with the title.

The champion of the continental tournament wins 1.6 million dollars (about R$ 8.2 million). Meanwhile, the team that is defeated takes home 800 thousand dollars (about R$ 4.1 million).

Conmebol increased the values ​​of the Recopa awards this year. Last season, the champions Defensa y Justicia pocketed US$1.25 million, while Palmeiras, who were beaten, earned US$750,000.

It is worth remembering that Palmeiras received 4 million dollars (R$ 21 million) for the campaign in the Club World Cup, held in Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates. If he had won the title over Chelsea, the value would be 5 million dollars (R$ 26 million).

Verdão is looking for an unprecedented title, as it has never won the Recopa. After the 1999 Libertadores, Palestra did not have the opportunity to compete in the tournament, as the competition was not held between 1999 and 2002. Last season, the team led by Abel Ferreira was surpassed by Defensa y Justicia.

The second match of the Recopa between Palmeiras and Athletico takes place on Wednesday of next week, at 21:30 (Brasília time), at Allianz Parque.

Leave your comment