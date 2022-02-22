See the great danger of being deficient in vitamin B12

The B vitamins complex is of paramount importance for the body as a whole, as it has several essential functions for our health. And it is within this complex that the vitamin responsible for our blood cell formation is found.

It is about b12 vitamin, which is certainly one of the best known within the B complex, precisely because of all its benefits. Starting with its main function, which is cell production and DNA manufacturing, so all other functions depend on it.

Read more: The unknown effect of healthy eating on mental health.

For example, by consuming foods with vitamin B12, we are strengthening our body with energy. With this, the more vitamin B12 you have in your body, the more you will be free of symptoms like fatigue and tiredness.

Symptoms of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Although it is difficult to find people who are deficient in this vitamin, since it is very easy to find in the main foods, it can happen. And in this case, the first symptoms will appear in the physical disposition, because the person gets tired and with a feeling of weakness.

In addition, other symptoms can be felt in the nervous system, which is highly dependent on vitamin B12 reserves. Therefore, a person who is deficient in this vitamin may experience mental confusion, anxiety, mood swings and the like. Finally, it is worth mentioning that pallor, weight loss, numbness and tingling are also common symptoms of this deficiency.

Foods rich in vitamin B12

This vitamin is present in animal proteins, such as chicken, beef liver, salmon and tuna. However, it is also easily found in dairy products and also in eggs, which makes it easier for vegetarians.

On the other hand, vegans, who do not consume any type of animal protein, may develop this deficit. In this case, it is important to have regular tests to measure the levels of the vitamin and also to consider the use of food supplements. Thus, you avoid problems such as anemia and nervous system malfunction.